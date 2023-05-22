The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s another Monday, and for our corporate ladies, it’s another opportunity to slay to the office.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/hildabaci]
5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/hildabaci]

Recommended articles

Hilda’s ability to look sexy, gorgeous and give us the ultimate boss ladies vibes is the reason she is our workwear inspiration this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seize the week with a burst of colour; a bright red mini skirt and jacket is the best way to start the week on a high note. Especially love the embellishments on the jacket; it’s just the right amount of sparkle.

Do you have a nude suit? No? Then you must get one. It’s subtle, yet stunning and commanding, love it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lady in black can never go wrong, we love the black body-con gown, but what we especially love are the purple pumps. Gorgeous.

A corporate baddie must always have a nude midi gown. These muted colours will have you looking modern and classy. What we really love about this gown on Hilda is the neckline, gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

End the week with pink. Every working woman should have a gorgeous pink two-piece in her closet.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My NYSC Story: If you can't handle it, it's okay to opt-out

My NYSC Story: If you can't handle it, it's okay to opt-out

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

My NYSC Story: I discovered myself and want to serve all over again

My NYSC Story: I discovered myself and want to serve all over again

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars

Zagg energises 9th AMVCA, celebrates Africa’s biggest movie stars

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to heal your gut after taking antibiotics

7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

7 ways to maintain healthy skin in Nigeria's hot weather

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

Tacha wears a ₦9.2 million dress to the 2023 AMVCA

My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

My NYSC Story: I’m now more open-minded about other cultures

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst dressed celebs at AMVCA cultural night

Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA Cultural Day 2023

The best and worst dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed ladies at the 2023 AMVCA

Who wore it best between Nengi (L), Nicki (M) and Tacha (R) [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

The best AMVCA outfits

10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time