5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Erica Nlewedim

Let her be your guide to your weekly outfits.

Monday

Start your week with a matching tweed two-piece, but you might want to make the crop top and skirt longer if it’s for work. Also, mint green is a cool and professional colour.

Tuesday

A silk two-piece is a perfect workwear look. I love how fitted it is; these two pieces don’t have to be loose.

Wednesday

What else says workwear more than a sweater gown? Plus, those pumps are perfect for work. The entire outfit is so professional.

Thursday

A cotton mustard midi gown is appropriate for work. The puffy sleeves make the outfit come together. If you wear an outfit like this, you are sure to get compliments from your coworkers.

Friday