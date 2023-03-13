Another Monday! Do you have plans to slay, but you have no idea what to wear throughout the week? Then we have some ideas for you, all inspired by actress and producer, Diane Russet.
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Diane Russet
Here’s your wardrobe for the week.
Diane’s style is for the boss chic who loves to experiment with colour.
Monday
Start your Monday with something bright and colourful. Who says you have to look like Monday on Mondays? Love this cute pink gown with the puffs.
Tuesday
On Tuesday, wear two-toned pants and a top, love her mix of purple and orange.
Wednesday
On Wednesday, get your boss chic on in a power jumpsuit. Love the tan colour.
Thursday
Wear classic black pant suits, love that hers is made of suede, also love the bow.
Friday
Finish the week flirty and fun in a one-arm purple gown. Love the contrasting sleeve
