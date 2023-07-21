ADVERTISEMENT
5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme

Temi Iwalaiye

Hats off to stylish South Africans who nailed the Barbie theme for the screening of the movie.

These looks were on theme [Instagram]
These looks were on theme [Instagram]

The Barbie premiere and screening have been happening all over the world, and the theme for these events is Barbiecore and a touch of pink.

Here are five looks from the South African screening of Barbie that we love:

This look was later replicated by Nigerian influencer Modella, but absolutely nothing beats how gorgeous the short corset gown looks on her.

Lethabo was the epitome of an IT girl. I really admire her fabric selection, as it deviates from the tired and overdone trend of mesh and glitter. Her glasses and shoes are 100/100.

This Balenciaga-type look is similar to what Nigerian influencer Tacha wore; the only difference is that she slayed it better.

A perfectly sexy Barbie. The sultriness of the look is everything.

If you’re cosplaying as Barbie, do it right, and we have to say, Kim in leather and sneakers did it right!

