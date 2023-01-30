ADVERTISEMENT
5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

Temi Iwalaiye

Another work week is underway, and it all begins on Monday.

Workwear looks inspired by Saskay [Instagram]
Workwear looks inspired by Saskay [Instagram]

Have you set aside what outfits you are wearing to work this week? If you haven’t, then we have some inspiration coming your way sponsored by Big Brother Naija alum, Saskay.

Get serious with classic pants suit, also looks great because the material is suede, and it’s flared pants. Straight pants are slowly fading away.

Continue your week with some sas, we know that shirt dresses have become a staple of workwear looks. Loved the ruffles and the peach colour. Certainly, an exciting way to dress as the week unfolds.

Halfway through the week? Add some colour to your week in a colourful mid-length gown.

The week is almost over, but don’t let that cramp your style. What outfit says 'I’m so smart' other than a turtleneck?

End the week in colour, wear a colourful and cute gown like Saskay and cute pumps and dance your way into the weekend.

