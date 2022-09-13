Actress, Ini Edo is the queen of aso-ebis and in case you are wondering about the next style or outfit make sure you get some inspiration from Ini Edo.
5 aso-ebi styles inspired by Ini Edo
When it comes to aso-ebi attires, we have to give it up to Ini Edo whose style is commendable and should be copied.
The off-shoulder black dress is always a classic for any aso-ebi party. The cape is also an interesting look.
In case you want a short dress for your aso-ebi style then this red pleated gown is a good idea.
The cut of this outfit is extremely gorgeous.
The mix of Ankara, corset and the styling of the gown is gorgeous.
The aso-ebi of the year goes to this green gown.
