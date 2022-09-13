RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 aso-ebi styles inspired by Ini Edo

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to aso-ebi attires, we have to give it up to Ini Edo whose style is commendable and should be copied.

Aso-ebi outfits inspired by Ini Edo [Instagram]
Aso-ebi outfits inspired by Ini Edo [Instagram]

Actress, Ini Edo is the queen of aso-ebis and in case you are wondering about the next style or outfit make sure you get some inspiration from Ini Edo.

The off-shoulder black dress is always a classic for any aso-ebi party. The cape is also an interesting look.

In case you want a short dress for your aso-ebi style then this red pleated gown is a good idea.

The cut of this outfit is extremely gorgeous.

The mix of Ankara, corset and the styling of the gown is gorgeous.

The aso-ebi of the year goes to this green gown.

