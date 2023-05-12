The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

Temi Iwalaiye

Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi is an entrepreneur and influencer whose outfits are incredibly stylish and that’s why she’s inspiring aso-ebi styles.

That’s why we found all the aso-ebi inspiration you need.

Look at the mix of Ankara and lace, plus the floral appliques at the top of the outfit makes it fabulous. The shoes and the bag are perfect too.

This simple jumpsuit is a such way to stand out at every event, this style is easy to recreate.

When you don’t want to buy six yards, then wearing a short gown is always the go-to. The shoulder frills also look gorgeous.

The beauty of this ankara look is its simplicity. Plus, the head tie makes it all the more gorgeous.

This black gown is gorgeous, flirty and youthful.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

