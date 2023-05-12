5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem
Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi is an entrepreneur and influencer whose outfits are incredibly stylish and that’s why she’s inspiring aso-ebi styles.
Recommended articles
That’s why we found all the aso-ebi inspiration you need.
The corset
Look at the mix of Ankara and lace, plus the floral appliques at the top of the outfit makes it fabulous. The shoes and the bag are perfect too.
The jumpsuit
This simple jumpsuit is a such way to stand out at every event, this style is easy to recreate.
Golden and short
When you don’t want to buy six yards, then wearing a short gown is always the go-to. The shoulder frills also look gorgeous.
Ankara bae
The beauty of this ankara look is its simplicity. Plus, the head tie makes it all the more gorgeous.
Short and frills
This black gown is gorgeous, flirty and youthful.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng