5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

That’s why we found all the aso-ebi inspiration you need.

The corset

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at the mix of Ankara and lace, plus the floral appliques at the top of the outfit makes it fabulous. The shoes and the bag are perfect too.

The jumpsuit

This simple jumpsuit is a such way to stand out at every event, this style is easy to recreate.

Golden and short

ADVERTISEMENT

When you don’t want to buy six yards, then wearing a short gown is always the go-to. The shoulder frills also look gorgeous.

Ankara bae

The beauty of this ankara look is its simplicity. Plus, the head tie makes it all the more gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short and frills