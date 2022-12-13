3 young Nigerian musicians who have easily recognisable fashion and style

Ayra Starr

The goddess of mini skirts, low-bottom jeans and boots.

Plus, even her gowns usually have a cut-out that sometimes shows her butt tattoo.

Do we fancy the free-spirited, Gen Z way she dresses? Yes! Aare we bored of it? Yes! We want more glamour, more style from her.

Joeboy

If there is one thing Joeboy will always do, it is to wear a colourful oversized suit. He also loves baggy trousers and unbuttoned two-pieces.

Tems

We love Tems as much as the next person, even more, but Tems always plays it safe albeit still beautifully dressed.

Oversized outfit, black, nude baggy trousers and bodycon gowns.

Sure she looks beautiful but she is yet to tap into her inner fashion goddess.

When it comes to these three musicians, you can almost predict what these musicians are going to wear. The question is, is it a bad time to have such a clear sense of style that you become predictable?