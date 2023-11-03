10x10 celebrated 2 years of Confidence, Beauty: 11 colours of pre-stretched braids

We can proudly look back on a fruitful journey filled with growth, creativity, and most importantly, the support of our wonderful customers.

Pulse Nigeria

This year, we made our mark by launching 11 captivating colours of our beautiful PRE-STRETCHED BRAIDS, bringing even more vibrancy and versatility to our product range. Accompanied by a glamorous runway show and attended by esteemed guests, our anniversary event was a true celebration of beauty and style.

Pulse Nigeria

To mark this special milestone, we organized a spectacular runway show during our anniversary event. Models showcased our new range of braids in a dazzling display of style and creativity. Each colour and style was carefully curated to highlight the beauty and uniqueness of our product. Our braids represent a wide assortment of colours to suit every individual's taste and personality.

Pulse Nigeria

10x10 Unique selling points of our pre-stretched braids

Human hair-like texture

Experience the softness, flexibility, and manageability of our 10x10 Pre-Stretched Braid - it feels just like your own hair! Whether you need to tie it up quickly to focus on work or want to rock a stylish beach look, this braid is easy to manipulate and can be wrapped up effortlessly, even at bedtime.

Long-lasting beauty & unmatched comfort

Say goodbye to annoying popped-out strands and frequent trims. Our 10x10 Pre-Stretched Braid stays soft and retains its beauty for longer periods. It is gentle on your skin, ensuring a comfortable and natural feel, just like your own hair.

Effortless removal

Struggling to remove your braid without causing pain or hair loss? Look no further than our 10x10 Pre-Stretched Braid. Its soft and smooth texture allows for hassle-free removal. You can say goodbye to the stress of taking out your braids.

Quick and painless braiding

Tired of the pain and time-consuming process of braiding? Give our 10x10 Pre-Stretched Braid a try for quick and flawless results. With its tangle-free and easy-to-stretch nature, it won't pull or damage your hair during the braiding process. Beauty should never come at the cost of stress.

Pulse Nigeria

As we move forward into our third year, we are excited to welcome wholesalers to join us in spreading the wonderfulness of our braids. Our 11 new colours offer many unique selling points in the market, catering to a diverse range of customers and their distinctive style preferences. By partnering with us, wholesalers have the opportunity to bring our beautiful braids to a wider audience and contribute to the empowerment and expression of individuals through their hair.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

