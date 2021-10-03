Nancy Isime is a Television host and media personality whose love for Ankara and African prints inspires us.
Style Inspiration: 10 times Nancy Isime was gorgeous in African prints
These are 10 times Nancy Isime looked absolutely delightful in Ankara and African prints.
Anytime she wears an Ankara outfit, we see casual and refreshing styles that can be easily recreated.
Aztec princess
For her co-host gig for Global Citizen Live, she opts for this Aztec print gown by Erica Moore Brand. The makeup art around her eyes adds to the African aesthetic.
2. Casual tunic
Nancy is fancy in this Ankara tunic that is perfectly laid back for casual occasions.
3. Two-piece
Nancy looks great in a two-piece Ankara short and shirt made with different prints.
4. Crop top and fab
With popping prints, Nancy glisters in this two-piece Ankara crop top and shorts.
5. Ankara maxi
Afrikayla made this Ankara maxi dress and it looks so chic and relaxed.
6. Adire mini skirt
An adire mini skirt is always a cute option. Nancy is rocking this mini skirt with a beautiful bow made by 2207 by T Bally.
7. Casual and colorful
Another Ankara mini skirt to the rescue paired with a white off-shoulder ruched top and an Ankara hairband.
8. Prints mix-match
We love the mix-match of the prints in this fabulous Ankara gown.
9. Sheer pink
This is a red carpet Ankara look we cannot fault. The pink sheer off-shoulder and the Ankara skirt beneath is stunning.
10.Ankara slay
The skirt, the top, the shoes and the bag are so incredibly fashionable.
No doubt Nancy knows how to rock Ankara and African prints in the most cool and casual way and we can take one or two lessons from her.
