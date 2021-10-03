Anytime she wears an Ankara outfit, we see casual and refreshing styles that can be easily recreated.

Aztec princess

For her co-host gig for Global Citizen Live, she opts for this Aztec print gown by Erica Moore Brand. The makeup art around her eyes adds to the African aesthetic.

2. Casual tunic

Nancy is fancy in this Ankara tunic that is perfectly laid back for casual occasions.

3. Two-piece

Nancy looks great in a two-piece Ankara short and shirt made with different prints.

4. Crop top and fab

With popping prints, Nancy glisters in this two-piece Ankara crop top and shorts.

5. Ankara maxi

Afrikayla made this Ankara maxi dress and it looks so chic and relaxed.

6. Adire mini skirt

An adire mini skirt is always a cute option. Nancy is rocking this mini skirt with a beautiful bow made by 2207 by T Bally.

7. Casual and colorful

Another Ankara mini skirt to the rescue paired with a white off-shoulder ruched top and an Ankara hairband.

8. Prints mix-match

We love the mix-match of the prints in this fabulous Ankara gown.

9. Sheer pink

This is a red carpet Ankara look we cannot fault. The pink sheer off-shoulder and the Ankara skirt beneath is stunning.

10.Ankara slay

The skirt, the top, the shoes and the bag are so incredibly fashionable.