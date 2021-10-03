RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 10 times Nancy Isime was gorgeous in African prints

Temi Iwalaiye

These are 10 times Nancy Isime looked absolutely delightful in Ankara and African prints.

Nancy Isime in African prints [instagram/nancyisime]
Nancy Isime in African prints [instagram/nancyisime]

Nancy Isime is a Television host and media personality whose love for Ankara and African prints inspires us.

Anytime she wears an Ankara outfit, we see casual and refreshing styles that can be easily recreated.

www.instagram.com

For her co-host gig for Global Citizen Live, she opts for this Aztec print gown by Erica Moore Brand. The makeup art around her eyes adds to the African aesthetic.

www.instagram.com

Nancy is fancy in this Ankara tunic that is perfectly laid back for casual occasions.

www.instagram.com

Nancy looks great in a two-piece Ankara short and shirt made with different prints.

www.instagram.com

With popping prints, Nancy glisters in this two-piece Ankara crop top and shorts.

www.instagram.com

Afrikayla made this Ankara maxi dress and it looks so chic and relaxed.

www.instagram.com

An adire mini skirt is always a cute option. Nancy is rocking this mini skirt with a beautiful bow made by 2207 by T Bally.

www.instagram.com

Another Ankara mini skirt to the rescue paired with a white off-shoulder ruched top and an Ankara hairband.

www.instagram.com

We love the mix-match of the prints in this fabulous Ankara gown.

www.instagram.com

This is a red carpet Ankara look we cannot fault. The pink sheer off-shoulder and the Ankara skirt beneath is stunning.

www.instagram.com

The skirt, the top, the shoes and the bag are so incredibly fashionable.

No doubt Nancy knows how to rock Ankara and African prints in the most cool and casual way and we can take one or two lessons from her.

