10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

Temi Iwalaiye

We are taking a retrospective glance at some of the best AMVCA looks.

The best AMVCA outfits
The best AMVCA outfits

It’s a time of fashion and glamour as we also celebrate movies, that’s why we taking you on a trip down memory lane in anticipation for tomorrow.

In 2022, Osas looked like the moon goddess in a shiny shimmering number by Veekee James, it wasn’t surprising that she won best dressed of the night.

This shimmering silver dress worn by Adesua in 2020 is an absolute favourite of all time. She looked so angelic and beautiful.

Genevieve Nnaji In Elvira Jude [Fashionpoliceng]
Genevieve Nnaji In Elvira Jude [Fashionpoliceng] Pulse Nigeria

In 2015, Genevieve wore this mustard gown from Elvira Jude. It was simply elegant and timeless. It is one of our favourite AMVCA looks ever.

In 2020, Mercy channelled Cinderella and looked like a princess in blue Dona Matoshi.

Tope is one of the most dapper men to attend the AMVCA [glazia]
Tope is one of the most dapper men to attend the AMVCA [glazia] Pulse Nigeria

Tope in this green suit looked so classic. This suede suit was so well fitted, it’s one of our favourites last year.

Mike looked so good in 2020, he wore a suit that was quite a renaissance, it reminded us of 18th century vampires. He won the best-dressed male that night.

Rita Dominic in Tubo [Bellanaijastyle]
Rita Dominic in Tubo [Bellanaijastyle] Pulse Nigeria

Rita Dominic in this blue dress by Tubo at the 2018 AMVCA was a sight for sore eyes. It was so fitting and elegant.

The Ghanaian model and TV personality, Nana Addo, came prepared and was the talk of 2020 AMVCA in this sculptured Gown from Gaurav Gupta Art Couture.

Denola designed this deconstructed 3-dimensional tuxedo with the designer, Mazelle Studio. It was certainly one of the most innovative looks at the 2020 AMVCA.

Cee C at the 2020 AMVCA [Instagram/ceec]
Cee C at the 2020 AMVCA [Instagram/ceec] Pulse Nigeria

Cee looked so beautiful in this green silk gown with the thigh-high slit from Sheye Oladejo. The gown was made for the Oscars.

Temi Iwalaiye

