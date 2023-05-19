10 of the best AMVCA outfits of all time

It’s a time of fashion and glamour as we also celebrate movies, that’s why we taking you on a trip down memory lane in anticipation for tomorrow.

1. Osas Ighodaro

In 2022, Osas looked like the moon goddess in a shiny shimmering number by Veekee James, it wasn’t surprising that she won best dressed of the night.

2. Adesua Etomi Wellington

This shimmering silver dress worn by Adesua in 2020 is an absolute favourite of all time. She looked so angelic and beautiful.

3. Genevieve Nnaji

In 2015, Genevieve wore this mustard gown from Elvira Jude. It was simply elegant and timeless. It is one of our favourite AMVCA looks ever.

4. Mercy Eke

In 2020, Mercy channelled Cinderella and looked like a princess in blue Dona Matoshi.

5. Tope Tedela

Tope in this green suit looked so classic. This suede suit was so well fitted, it’s one of our favourites last year.

6. Mike Edwards

Mike looked so good in 2020, he wore a suit that was quite a renaissance, it reminded us of 18th century vampires. He won the best-dressed male that night.

7. Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic in this blue dress by Tubo at the 2018 AMVCA was a sight for sore eyes. It was so fitting and elegant.

8. Nana Akua Addo

The Ghanaian model and TV personality, Nana Addo, came prepared and was the talk of 2020 AMVCA in this sculptured Gown from Gaurav Gupta Art Couture.

9. Denola Grey

Denola designed this deconstructed 3-dimensional tuxedo with the designer, Mazelle Studio. It was certainly one of the most innovative looks at the 2020 AMVCA.

10. Cee C

