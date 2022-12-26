ADVERTISEMENT
10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are our favourite celebrity Christmas photoshoots.

We loved these pictures [Instagram]
We loved these pictures [Instagram]

While me and mine were on a frolic of their own, Nigerian celebrities also wished us a merry Christmas in custom and fabulous attires.

This Big Brother Naija Season six winner looked comfortable and cozy, it was a really good Christmas photoshoot.

Mercy and Nengi had such similar shots we decided to group them. They both sat on boxes and wore tube gowns.

Laura wore white and it was truly one of our favourite looks because not many people thought of it.

Bimbo looked beautiful in this red Xtrabrides Lagos gown.

Bella brought some Gen Z heat to Christmas and loved her use of latex and fur.

Nancy dazzled in green and we also loved the photography, captured the season.

Beauty elevated a brand photoshoot with class and style in black.

Ini looked greeted in this Lanre Da Silva red two-piece.

Tracy brought the glitz and old hollywood glam and we loved to see it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

