While me and mine were on a frolic of their own, Nigerian celebrities also wished us a merry Christmas in custom and fabulous attires.
10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved
Here are our favourite celebrity Christmas photoshoots.
1. Phyna
This Big Brother Naija Season six winner looked comfortable and cozy, it was a really good Christmas photoshoot.
2 and 3. Mercy and Nengi
Mercy and Nengi had such similar shots we decided to group them. They both sat on boxes and wore tube gowns.
4. Laura Ikeji
Laura wore white and it was truly one of our favourite looks because not many people thought of it.
5. Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo looked beautiful in this red Xtrabrides Lagos gown.
6. Bella Okagbue
Bella brought some Gen Z heat to Christmas and loved her use of latex and fur.
7. Nancy Isime
Nancy dazzled in green and we also loved the photography, captured the season.
8. Beauty Tukura
Beauty elevated a brand photoshoot with class and style in black.
9. Ini-Dima Okojie
Ini looked greeted in this Lanre Da Silva red two-piece.
10. Tracy Loveday
Tracy brought the glitz and old hollywood glam and we loved to see it.
