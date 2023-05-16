The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByZikoko: The event is open to all women to create affirming experiences with other women.

Hertitude is returning for a second edition
Hertitude is returning for a second edition

Recommended articles

Hertitude is a unique event that celebrates and empowers women. The theme for this year's event is "Keep being the hot girl that you are," and guests can expect a fun-filled day of activities such as games, performances, DJ sets, arts and crafts, a fashion show, friendship-building sessions, and more.

Tickets for Hertitude can be purchased here, and the specific address of the venue will be shared after ticket purchase.

The event is open to all women, and Zikoko encourages women to invite their friends and family to come and create affirming experiences with other women.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are thrilled to be organising the second edition of Hertitude," said Zikoko's Editor-in-Chief.

"This event is all about celebrating women and creating a space where they can come together, have fun, and support each other. So we've set up a fashion show, where brands and guests can walk through the red carpet to showcase beauty, style, and product.

"We're very excited about the Speed Friendship session. It's become a staple of Zikoko events and really helps bring people together.

"We've also lined up very talented artists that are all about community and sharing with their fans — because at its core that's what Hertitude is about: celebrating community. And mad enjoyment."

The first edition of Hertitude, which held in 2022, was a huge success. It’s received very positive responses from guests who attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love Hertitude! I want another one! It was freakinggggg liberating! Mehn!! The music! The freebies. The freedom! Girls! I am glad I attended. Definitely the highlight of my year. Thanks Zikoko." - Cha

Hertitude is returning for a second edition
Hertitude is returning for a second edition Pulse Nigeria

"The best part of Hertitude was the diversity. That was just beautiful." - Tawa

"I hope this gets to be a yearly thing, because honestly it was the best time ever!" - Lizzy

Hertitude is returning for a second edition
Hertitude is returning for a second edition Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This 2023, Zikoko is committed to bringing a bigger and better event. Guests can expect to be engaged and entertained from 3 pm to 11 pm WAT.

Hot babes, arrange your outfits and get ready to party with other babes at Hertitude.

#FeatureByZikoko

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Hilda Baci stops cooking after 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci stops cooking after 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

5 tips for achieving career success without being a Workaholic

5 tips for achieving career success without being a Workaholic

Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned

Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

What you should know about Hilda Baci, the record-breaking chef

What you should know about Hilda Baci, the record-breaking chef

How to set or break a Guinness World Record

How to set or break a Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

ALX 2023 is off to a great start

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa takes the “Mzansi Experience to Abuja

South Africa Week 2023: South Africa takes the “Mzansi” Experience to Abuja

Hertitude is returning for a second edition

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party