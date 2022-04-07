Xiaomi announces Xiaomi Fan festival 2022 with exclusive gifts and unique experiences

Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition

For Xiaomi Fan Festival 2022, Xiaomi is launching a special edition smartphone: Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition. This is an exclusive variation of one of Xiaomi’s most popular smartphones launched this year. Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition comes in fashion-forward gift packaging, complete with a creative and stylish design, and delivered within a transparent tote bag. The packaging alone stands out as an iconic fashion statement.

Pulse Nigeria

The gift package also contains a physical Xiaomi Fan Card, staying true to the festival’s theme of "All for Xiaomi Fans." The design inspiration came from a chipset that was used in a Xiaomi smartphone launched in 2017. This raw material was Xiaomi’s muse while creating this unique souvenir, because 2017 was also the first year the XFF campaign started to reach out to Xiaomi fans worldwide.

Pulse Nigeria

Showcase Your Style With a Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card

As part of this year’s celebrations, Xiaomi Fans are invited to showcase their unique style and personality with a Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card. They can join the online platform via mi.com, register with their Account ID, and create their very own virtual avatar. The Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card is also a special portal where Xiaomi Fans can unlock a series of exclusive coupons, ready for spending on their Xiaomi wish list.

Pulse Nigeria

What’s more, all Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card holders will be entered into a raffle prize draw, with the chance to win one of 300 Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition gift packages. To learn more about the Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card, and get your chance to win the special edition smartphone, read more here: https://event.mi.com/global/xff2022/xiaomi-fan-card

"Innovation for Everyone" - Xiaomi's New Branding Video Launched

This April, on the occasion of Xiaomi Fan Festival, Xiaomi has launched a new branding video titled "Innovation for Everyone” on Xiaomi's official YouTube channels. In the video, Xiaomi highlights its continued dedication to and belief in innovation, for the benefit of everyone, everywhere. The video features a wide array of Xiaomi smartphones and innovative AIoT products, which keep users engaged and motivated in their lives throughout the day, just like a friend.

Pulse Nigeria

Xiaomi beholds the video as an emotional connection with every Xiaomi Fans and consumers, by encouraging them to pursue their own happiness with the help of technology. The video is also an opportunity to recognize the support of Xiaomi Fans, the real stars of the show, who are the driving force behind the brand and its unique products.

---