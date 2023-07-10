ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyJACMotors

L-R: Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, making a presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently.
L-R: Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, making a presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently.

Recommended articles

The official presentation, which was done at the head office of JAC Nigeria, in Lagos, about four weeks after the show ended, was witnessed by the staff of JAC Nigeria as well as some other top contestants of the show- Marrz and Queen Jasper.

Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, while presenting the car to Pere, expressed his admiration of Pere’s gift and affirmed that he was a deserving winner. “It’s an honour not only for us to participate in finding out talents but rewarding people that work hard to develop theirs.”

The journey all started on February 18, 2022, when JAC Motors, Nigeria was announced as the official automobile partner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This partnership was greeted with much enthusiasm and excitement by The Voice Nigeria team. The two brands share this vision to continue providing a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage.

That promise of an exceptional season by the platform was delivered, as the season’s four outstanding coaches, Waje, Naeto C, Praiz, and Niyola brought their A-game and helped the talents improve their vocal dexterity and stagemanship as artistes.

After 21 weeks of practising, rehearsing, performing and self-appraisals with several contestants from auditions, the blinds, battle rounds, knockouts to live performance shows, a winner finally emerged at the Grand finale of The Voice Nigeria Competition.

L-R: Martins Asogwa, aka Marrz; Pere Jason-Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4; Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo; and Jennifer Afolo, aka Queen Jasper, during the official presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently.
L-R: Martins Asogwa, aka Marrz; Pere Jason-Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4; Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo; and Jennifer Afolo, aka Queen Jasper, during the official presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently. Pulse Nigeria

Mr. Pere Jason, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, was announced the winner of the competition after dazzling both the audience and coaches with his incredible voice and breathtaking performances. He received the highest votes, outshining the other top two competitors, and was rewarded with N15m and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside these, he was handed an award winning JAC Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), to the admiration and excitement of the viewers. Speaking on his win, all he could say was, “Thank you, Jesus,” as he got emotional about the title which was bestowed upon him.

Mr. Franklyn Okotie, Head, Brand and Marketing Development and Seun Ayanbadejo, Head, Non-Fleet Sales Department, both of Elizade Autoland, were on hand to make a dummy presentation of the vehicle.

According to Mr. Franklyn Okotie, “The Voice Nigeria has done a lot in identifying and developing talents and that align with JAC Motors core value of continuous improvement, consequently, JAC Motors is very excited for the journey so far for Pere.”

JAC Motors which looks forward to partnering with The Voice Nigeria in future seasons, offers quality JAC passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light-duty trucks, was the official automobile partner for the fourth season of the Voice Nigeria alongside headline sponsors- Airtel and First bank Nigeria.

According to JAC Motors, its partnership with The Voice Nigeria demonstrates the company’s recognition of the growing music industry in Nigeria and its impact on the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyJACMotors

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

The right way to use body scrubs for glowing skin

The right way to use body scrubs for glowing skin

5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 Nigerians share their crazy experiences job-hunting after school

5 Nigerians share their crazy experiences job-hunting after school

3 fruits combination you should avoid

3 fruits combination you should avoid

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

Legend Extra Stout known for its bold and distinctive smoothness unveils its newest brand ambassador, the music sensation, Wande Coal.

Legend Extra Stout unveils Wande Coal as brand ambassador