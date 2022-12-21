What went down at Adekunle Gold's 'Catch Me If You Can' concert with Gordon's

The concert, proudly sponsored by Gordon’s, the world’s favourite gin, was a nostalgic celebration of Adekunle Gold’s extremely successful 2022 album, “Catch Me If You Can”. The premium taste of Gordon’s was aplenty to make the experience unforgettable, as Lagos party people enjoyed spirited performances by AG Baby and a fine selection of entertainers.

Guests remained glued to the Gordon’s booth; enjoying memorable and shareable photos, as well as delicious assortments of the finest Gordon’s G&T serves made with Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange, in a night of camaraderie, networking and bonding.

With “Catch Me If You Can”, Gordon’s renews its commitment to inspiring experiences for consumers to stop and enjoy the zest of life.

Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange continues to pop colour into fun moments, occasions and spaces in key cities across Nigeria. It is widely available in bars, lounges, and stores nationwide. Both variants are best enjoyed with tonic water over a glass of ice.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Here are highlights from the concert curated for you!

