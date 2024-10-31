VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats lead Africa’s Top Fitness Party!

The grand finale of the seventh edition of VerveLife, Africa’s biggest fitness party, is finally here!

Powered by Verve, Africa’s leading payments card and token brand, VerveLife 7.0 is set to ignite Lagos with an unforgettable fusion of fitness, fun, and exciting beats!

Following a lineup of satellite events across Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, the VerveLife grand finale themed, ‘Fit ‘n’ Lit’, will be going down on November 2, 2024, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the workout session kicking off bright and early at 7 am sharp! Later in the evening on the same day, the exclusive after-party will light up the night, with electrifying performances from the renowned band, Alternate Sound, celebrity DJs, and top acts, bringing an extra dose of excitement to the grand finale celebrations.

This year’s VerveLife grand finale is set to be the biggest one yet! From top fitness trainers to A-list performers, the energy will be through the roof! Co-headline sponsor for VerveLife 7.0, adidas, along with partners like Aquafina, Hygeia, Nivea, and Pocari Sweat are on board to boost the excitement and ensure the event is nothing short of unforgettable.

And that's not all— international fitness icons are flying in to join the exciting line up of VerveLife fitness trainers to elevate the event to new heights. For the first time, International Fitness Icon, Ulisses, from the UK and South Africa’s King of Squats will be live at the VerveLife 7.0 grand finale. These fitness legends will push participants to new limits with their unique styles, infectious energy, and unmatched expertise, guaranteeing a workout experience like no other!

What’s in store at the morning session?

Tailored workout sessions that’ll get your heart pumping

that’ll get your heart pumping Live music performances to keep the ginger alive

to keep the ginger alive Participation in the Obstacle Course Challenge

Fun fitness activities for the kids , so it’s a family affair

, so it’s a family affair Free fitness consultations from top experts

from top experts Healthy lifestyle vendors with everything from fitness gear to nutritious meals

with everything from fitness gear to nutritious meals And of course, unbeatable discounts when you shop with your Verve Card!

But fitness isn't the only attraction this year. Guests can get set to get LIT at the afterparty that will take place from 7pm on the same day with vibrant music by top celebrity DJs, and lots to eat and drink.

VerveLife 7.0 is where fitness meets fun, and health and happiness go hand in hand. Whether you're looking to push your limits, connect with like-minded fitness enthusiasts, or just soak up the buzzing atmosphere, this event promises to deliver it all. So, what are you waiting for? Lace up, show up, and get ready to sweat, dance, and live your best life. Let’s go!

For more information, visit www.myverveworld.com/life or follow Verve Card on social media.

