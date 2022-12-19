ADVERTISEMENT
TuneCore and Afrochella present final round of rising star DJ Challenge on December 27th

Culture Management Group, the parent company of Afrochella and TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists, presents the final round of the “Rising Star DJ” challenge, a musical competition that will give one talented independent DJ the opportunity to perform live at Afrochella 2022. In an effort to amplify the next generation of African superstars, these top three DJs will battle it out on Tuesday, December 27th at the Afrochella Music Museum at BBNZ.

After reviewing more than one hundred entries and tallying votes from music lovers and DJ fans around the world, TuneCore and Afrochella selected these top three DJs to compete during the final contest round:

Rising Star DJ Challenge
Rising Star DJ Challenge Pulse Nigeria

DJ Damifresh: Representing Nigeria, Damifresh is an up and coming DJ from Lagos.

DJ Wendy Rose: A DJ and singer who has rich roots from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ethan Thomas: Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Ethan is a DJ and producer with origins from Ghana.

The top contender will be chosen by TuneCore and Afrochella based on their mixing skills, stage presence, and ability to rock the crowd. As the ultimate grand prize, the winner will perform live on Wednesday, December 28th at the Afrochella Festival on the Rising Star stage and walk away with a cash prize. For TuneCore, the partnership with Afrochella is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support independent artists across the African continent.

“We’re so excited to host the “Rising Star DJ” challenge with TuneCore to help discover the next up and coming DJs and share their unique talents with the world.” says Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “One of Afrochella’s core pillars is music and through this competition, we have an amazing opportunity to spotlight budding DJ talent and support their dreams of getting to the next level.”

“Afrochella has done an excellent job of providing a platform for growing industry talent throughout the years. We are pleased to collaborate with Afrochella on the Rising DJ challenge, highlighting many great African DJs and boosting them further in their careers. At TuneCore, we are always looking for new ways to connect and support independent music creators. We are intentional about how we can add value and close gaps in the music business,” says Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore, West and East Africa.

For more information on how you attend the Rising Star DJ challenge at the Afrochella Music Museum, please visit https://afrochella.com/risingtalent. For the latest events and news on Afrochella, please visit https://afrochella.com/ and follow @afrochella on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more details.

