Trailblazers, Persianas Retail makes history with 9th Puma Store Opening in Nigeria

Persianas Retail is committed to ensuring that their customers have access to the latest global trends in fashion and lifestyle products.

The opening of the new store is a major achievement for Persianas Retail, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its retail operations and establishing a stronger foothold in the African market. This launch not only served as an opportunity to engage with their target audience but also helped to strengthen the company's brand image. Furthermore, the event showcased the company's dedication to delivering exceptional shopping experiences and creating an engaging atmosphere for its customers.

In a statement, the Executive Director, Ayo Amusan expressed her appreciation to Davido for his presence and for creating an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance. She also expressed gratitude towards their customers and supporters for their unwavering patronage and contribution to the success of the event.

Undoubtedly, the Puma ICM store launch was a momentous occasion that will have a substantial impact on the growth of Puma in Nigeria. With their expertise and continued expansion across Nigeria, Persianas Retail is committed to ensuring that their customers have access to the latest global trends in fashion and lifestyle products.

For more information, visit www.persianasretail.com

