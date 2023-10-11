TM Global announces 2nd edition of annual conference TM CON 2023 - 'Reimagining Creativity'

TM CON is an immersive and experiential conference designed to nourish, connect, and empower African creatives, positioning them as the trendsetters of the future. It's a dynamic fusion of media and technology, bringing together industry leaders, thinkers, innovators, and misfits to collectively Reimagine Creativity.

As part of the highlights from its inaugural edition, TM CON played host to several reputable speakers, including renowned rapper MI Abaga, Joshua Chibueze, the co-founder of PiggyVest; Ferdy Adimefe, the founder of Magic Carpet Studios; Chuka Obi, the Director of Creativity & Innovations at Globacom, amongst others.

TM CON has also fostered a vibrant community of over 2,000 creators equipped to shape the future of the African media and technology industry.

With a diverse clientele spanning across and beyond Africa, TM Global has established itself as an innovative full-service communication and tech agency. The company is widely recognised for its innovative approach and remarkable track record in delivering results across diverse sectors.

The second edition of TM CON, themed Reimagining Creativity, promises to be a hybrid event where attendees can participate online or physically while looking forward to unforgettable experiences, networking opportunities, engaging conversations led by industry leaders, and much more.

Additionally, TM CON 2023 features an impressive lineup of speakers who are industry leaders in the media and tech sectors.

Pulse Nigeria

Elijah Affi, Creative Director of TM Global, shared his vision for the event, stating, "TM CON 2023 will bring together over 2,000 Nigerian creatives to equip them with practical knowledge and global opportunities in the growing creator economy. We are committed to nurturing communities, sparking meaningful conversations, and fostering creativity in the dynamic tech and media space."

TM CON 2023 is set to redefine the African creative landscape, encouraging attendees to expand their definition of creativity.

For more information about TM CON, please contact:

Phone: +2348133536534

Email: info@takeoutmedia.xyz

To register for attendance or sponsorship opportunities, visit: www.tmcon.live

