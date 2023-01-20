Three Crowns milk set for the 2022 Mum of the Year 2022 Finale

The finale which will be hosted by the award-winning actor, influencer, and host, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kie-Kie will feature interesting activities where the top 6 mums will battle it out for the top 3 spots.

Each of the three winners will be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip for themselves and two family members to Dubai. The winners will walk away with one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk, while others would win consolation prizes, including cash.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Gloria Jacobs, “This year’s Three Crowns Mum of the campaign has no doubt been inspiring.’’

“We are very excited about all the nominations received throughout the campaign; some of the nominations were from the children of the nominees, their students, sisters-in-law, and even their mother figures. This goes to show that mothers are indeed superheroes without capes.”

She adds; “As a brand, we will continue to extend appreciation to mums always. Keep your fingers crossed and get ready for the Mum of The Year Grand Finale as 3 lucky mums get selected.”