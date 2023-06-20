ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Pulse Mix

From the moment you arrive, you know that you are not in your usual co-working space.

Thinkspace is the go-to for productivity and comfort
Thinkspace is the go-to for productivity and comfort

Recommended articles

Located inside Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, Victoria Island, the new space offers cutting-edge technology and great amenities to satisfy your every need.

During the unveiling ceremony on June 16, 2023, Kaliq Essop, the General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Hotel Lagos, expressed his enthusiasm for the new coworking space.

In his words, "Thinkspace is a serene and convenient coworking space designed to help users do more work and boost their productivity. At Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, we strive to provide Nigerians, freelancers, and employers with an experience that perfectly blends productivity and comfort in our thoughtfully designed facility, catering to their diverse work needs."

ADVERTISEMENT
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria

High-speed internet - Unlike anything you have ever seen, you get to experience fast internet access.

20 open space workstations - There is enough room for everyone. These workstations have easily accessible electrical charging points at every desk.

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

12-seater conference meeting room - You no longer have to look for a great space for your next meeting and conferences.

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria

4-seater offices - These can also serve as smaller meeting rooms if you need them.

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria

Free devices - Thinkspace has thought about everything, even if you come without your laptop, you get access to computers and headphones at some of the workstations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria

Private lockers - The space offers private lockers that come with unique passwords to keep your valuables safe. These lockers are outfitted with built-in sockets so you can charge your devices while they are in there.

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria

Teleconferencing - Thinkspace has partnered with Heckerbella to deploy an advanced communications device with teleconferencing capabilities for seamless communication with remote teams. The innovative device can track your voice and do a host of incredible things.

A lounge area - When you need a break from your work, you can move over to the cool lounge area, sink into the comfortable couch and network with like-minded individuals. This makes it the go-to destination for professionals seeking a modern, collaborative, and convenient co-working experience.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space
Thinkspace is Lagos' latest and best co-working space Pulse Nigeria

High-quality printer and scanner - You get access to a top-of-the-line printer and scanner for your documents.

Kitchenette - In addition to the cool productivity tools, you also enjoy a well-equipped kitchenette complete with some of the best coffee in Lagos.

Gym - Depending on what you can afford, you get access to the hotel's well-equipped gym at a discount.

Food and rooms - The monthly package comes with 10 percent off buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner inside the hotel, in addition to rooms at a discount.

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy all these amenities, you have to download the user-friendly app to browse available workstations, meeting rooms and make hassle-free bookings. It is available for download on the Apple and Google Play Stores.

Thinkspace is open to everyone with affordable packages that start from as low as ₦7, 000 for hourly use and ₦15, 000 for daily use to ₦150, 000 and ₦250, 000 for monthly subscriptions.

What are you waiting for? Check out Thinkspace today.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L:R - Omotoyosi Ajayi; Founder, Stage Africa Media and Advisory and Organizing Partner; Suzan Adinoyi, MD, Zannoza Entertainment and Organizing Partner; Olabisi Olajide, Head of Communications, The Nest Innovation Technology, Adeola Akinyemi, Project Lead, Make Music Lagos and Kenneth Akinfolurin Member: Organizing team at the Make Music Lagos 2023 Press Conference

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend