Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Located inside Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, Victoria Island, the new space offers cutting-edge technology and great amenities to satisfy your every need.

During the unveiling ceremony on June 16, 2023, Kaliq Essop, the General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Hotel Lagos, expressed his enthusiasm for the new coworking space.

In his words, "Thinkspace is a serene and convenient coworking space designed to help users do more work and boost their productivity. At Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, we strive to provide Nigerians, freelancers, and employers with an experience that perfectly blends productivity and comfort in our thoughtfully designed facility, catering to their diverse work needs."

What makesThinkspace different?

High-speed internet - Unlike anything you have ever seen, you get to experience fast internet access.

20 open space workstations - There is enough room for everyone. These workstations have easily accessible electrical charging points at every desk.

12-seater conference meeting room - You no longer have to look for a great space for your next meeting and conferences.

4-seater offices - These can also serve as smaller meeting rooms if you need them.

Free devices - Thinkspace has thought about everything, even if you come without your laptop, you get access to computers and headphones at some of the workstations.

Private lockers - The space offers private lockers that come with unique passwords to keep your valuables safe. These lockers are outfitted with built-in sockets so you can charge your devices while they are in there.

Teleconferencing - Thinkspace has partnered with Heckerbella to deploy an advanced communications device with teleconferencing capabilities for seamless communication with remote teams. The innovative device can track your voice and do a host of incredible things.

A lounge area - When you need a break from your work, you can move over to the cool lounge area, sink into the comfortable couch and network with like-minded individuals. This makes it the go-to destination for professionals seeking a modern, collaborative, and convenient co-working experience.

High-quality printer and scanner - You get access to a top-of-the-line printer and scanner for your documents.

Kitchenette - In addition to the cool productivity tools, you also enjoy a well-equipped kitchenette complete with some of the best coffee in Lagos.

Gym - Depending on what you can afford, you get access to the hotel's well-equipped gym at a discount.

Food and rooms - The monthly package comes with 10 percent off buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner inside the hotel, in addition to rooms at a discount.

To enjoy all these amenities, you have to download the user-friendly app to browse available workstations, meeting rooms and make hassle-free bookings. It is available for download on the Apple and Google Play Stores.

Thinkspace is open to everyone with affordable packages that start from as low as ₦7, 000 for hourly use and ₦15, 000 for daily use to ₦150, 000 and ₦250, 000 for monthly subscriptions.