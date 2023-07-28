ADVERTISEMENT
The Singleton Tribe Abuja: A toast to Nigeria’s hottest creatives

Whatever your indulgence is, If it is The Singleton, then you know it will most definitely be good!
Whatever your indulgence is, one thing is certain. If it is The Singleton, then you know it will most definitely be good!

Since its launch in 2019, this finely aged single malt whisky has left a lingering impression on our minds and taste buds as it celebrates deliciousness in all its various forms with a campaign tagged, ‘This Will Be Good.’

Known for its signature teal touch, The Singleton is all about celebrating deliciousness through meal pairings and curated yet comfortable occasions, the most recent of which is The Singleton Tribe- a unique epicurean experience which sees select communities get dipped and dyed in all things teal.

After a remarkable outing with the food tribe in Lagos, The Singleton showed up in Abuja—the country’s vibrant capital city—where it hosted an intimate band of the city’s hottest creatives at a kickback on Sunday, 23rd July.

Nothing bonds a group like shared first-time experiences. In true Singleton fashion, the evening was filled with unique experiences, delectable cuisine, engaging conversation and all that makes for a good time. From the warm ambience to the cosy set up, The Singleton Tribe was the perfect opportunity for Abuja’s creatives to unwind, connect with friends, and bond over shared stories and games in a safe space.

Speaking on The Singleton Tribe Abuja, the brand team remarked, “Abuja is home to a vibrant tribe of creatives and their impact simply cannot be ignored. The Singleton is excited to host and celebrate this community of game-changers with an experience that allows them to step away from the norm and simply savour time spent connecting and getting inspired by fellow creative minds over delicious meals paired with The Singleton.”

The Singleton, once again, establishes itself as the perfect drink accompaniment for unpretentious and casual occasions. Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram for more on The Singleton Tribe!

