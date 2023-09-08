ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Showcase festival September 2023

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTheShowcaseFestival

THE PEAK
THE PEAK

Recommended articles

On the 30th of September 2023, amazing Rap acts like King Xammy, Queen Moda, Godson, Alpha Hybrid, Loki and many more will take the stage as we spotlight the Battle Rap community in the Music Industry.

THE PEAK
THE PEAK Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The August edition with over 350 guests and 7+ performances from the likes of Kaliné, Gemma, Kaey, Shimmer Goddess, Angelika Belle, and many more was the talk of the town.

SPLIF AND KING BRIGS
SPLIF AND KING BRIGS Pulse Nigeria

The diverse nature of the platform has chosen the month of September to spotlight the Nigerian Battle Rap scene and a collaboration with WordOnTheStreet shows the expansion and growth trajectory of the Showcase platform.

TRIPY
TRIPY Pulse Nigeria

The September edition of the Showcase Festival is scheduled to be held on the 30th at Live Lounge, Lagos (15 Idejo, Street, V.I), with affordable ticket prices set at ₦‎3,000 for regular, ₦‎100,000 for a table for 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
QUEEN MODA FT KING XAMMY
QUEEN MODA FT KING XAMMY Pulse Nigeria

Doors open at 7pm, so come ready to experience Battle Rap like never before.

Ibrayo vs Boosie
Ibrayo vs Boosie Pulse Nigeria

The Rappers battle to reach “The Peak” which is aptly the theme of this month’s edition. Expect amazing bars, rhymes and the perfect networking atmosphere.

Alpha and Godson
Alpha and Godson Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for this highly anticipated music event are available for purchase at www.ekhie.com.

LOKI VS MANO
LOKI VS MANO Pulse Nigeria
dr cardio vs kennywils
dr cardio vs kennywils Pulse Nigeria

Early ticket purchase is recommended as availability is limited. For more information and updates on the event, follow The Showcase Festival on IG - @theshowcasefest

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturebyTheShowcaseFestival

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Showcase festival September 2023

The Showcase festival September 2023

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia - Neuro-psychiatrist

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia - Neuro-psychiatrist

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

Why your mugs, cups turn brown and how to remove the stains

Why your mugs, cups turn brown and how to remove the stains

How to have a Detty December in Ghana

How to have a Detty December in Ghana

Stabbing, captivity, pee drinking, and other strange dating rituals in animals

Stabbing, captivity, pee drinking, and other strange dating rituals in animals

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

THE PEAK

The Showcase festival September 2023