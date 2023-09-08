The Showcase festival September 2023

The Showcase Festival in Partnership with WordonTheStreets is thrilled to bring to you the September edition of The Showcase Festival!

On the 30th of September 2023, amazing Rap acts like King Xammy, Queen Moda, Godson, Alpha Hybrid, Loki and many more will take the stage as we spotlight the Battle Rap community in the Music Industry.

The August edition with over 350 guests and 7+ performances from the likes of Kaliné, Gemma, Kaey, Shimmer Goddess, Angelika Belle, and many more was the talk of the town.

The diverse nature of the platform has chosen the month of September to spotlight the Nigerian Battle Rap scene and a collaboration with WordOnTheStreet shows the expansion and growth trajectory of the Showcase platform.

The September edition of the Showcase Festival is scheduled to be held on the 30th at Live Lounge, Lagos (15 Idejo, Street, V.I), with affordable ticket prices set at ₦‎3,000 for regular, ₦‎100,000 for a table for 3.

Doors open at 7pm, so come ready to experience Battle Rap like never before.

The Rappers battle to reach “The Peak” which is aptly the theme of this month’s edition. Expect amazing bars, rhymes and the perfect networking atmosphere.

Tickets for this highly anticipated music event are available for purchase at www.ekhie.com.

Early ticket purchase is recommended as availability is limited. For more information and updates on the event, follow The Showcase Festival on IG - @theshowcasefest

