The Showcase festival, July 2023

The Showcase Festival is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated music festival, featuring an incredible lineup of talented musical artists.
The maiden edition, which took place in November 2022 with over 300 guests and 17 performances from the likes of Beekay, Amahkar, Eljay, Manuel Music, Angelika Belle, Cill, Jomanie, and many more. The event was supported by Twitter and had the media engaged in the conversation, making it the talk of the town.

The raving reviews from guests present have promoted the re-emergence of the July edition themed #morethanashowcase.

The event promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, engaging music, and a fantastic atmosphere for music enthusiasts.

The July edition of the Showcase Festival is scheduled to be held on the 29th at CCX Lagos (273 Kofo Abayomi Street), V.I, with affordable ticket prices set at ₦5,000 for access tickets, ₦100,000 for a table for 3 and ₦200,000 for a table for 7. Doors open at 7 pm, with a showcase of a diverse range of musical genres, ensuring there is something for every music lover.

Showcase Fest promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, engaging music, and a fantastic atmosphere for music enthusiasts.

From energetic performances to soul-stirring melodies, this event promises to engage attendees throughout the entire evening with an exceptional lineup of over 7 incredible artists. The lineup for the evening includes Kotrell, Teekay Classic, Frankie Walter, Eric Atasia, Mo’Beileve, Okiemute & Majesty Lyn and many more.

The venue has been carefully selected to provide the perfect ambience for a memorable night of music and entertainment.

"We are incredibly excited to present this music event to devoted fans and supporters of great music once again. The first edition was electrifying and our goal is to build an ecosystem for the music industry and to continue to provide a hub for talented artists to showcase their music and create an electrifying atmosphere for everyone in attendance from July through December," said Mr. Eshio Joseph.

Tickets for this highly anticipated music event are available for purchase at www.ekhie.com.

Early ticket purchases are recommended as availability is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information and updates on the event, follow The Showcase Festival on IG - @theshowcasefest or call +2348184212802 www.theshowcasefestival.com

The Showcase festival, July 2023