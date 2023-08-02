The OAF Highlife talent show… Nigeria's premiere Highlife talent hunt

The OAF Highlife Talent Show aims to support and showcase new rising stars, talented vintage musicians or even small bands looking to bring evergreen Highlife songs to life…with their own unique modern twist.

It is the perfect opportunity to showcase our grand historical culture alongside modern creative skills on a grand stage, with the first place winner receiving 2 million naira, the second place getting 1 million naira, and the third place winner receiving 500,000 naira.

The exciting competition is being held in memory of the late Dr Olusegun Agagu, a lover of highlife, to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary.

Who can compete?

The requirements are simple:

Must be vibrant, music-loving individuals or band

Must be between the ages of 20 and 40

Must have an unwavering passion for Highlife music

Must have great stage presence

If you are a budding solo artist or part of an energetic music band and you meet the above requirements, this is your opportunity to take centre stage and explore the depth of your talent.

How to participate

The window to audition for the OAF Highlife Talent Show is from Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to Tuesday, 15th of August 2023. To get a chance to shine on the grand stage and compete for exciting prizes, follow the simple steps below:

1. Prepare a one-minute video showcasing your Highlife talent (ideally singing a highlife standard)

2. Email the video to oafhighlife@olusegunagagufoundation.org

3. Stay tuned for an invitation to a live audition as well as further updates and announcements on the competition.

For more information and updates, visit our website: -olusegunagagufoundation.org and follow us on our Instagram page: @agagufoundation

About the Olusegun Agagu foundation

Established in 2014 after the passing of Dr Olusegun Agagu, the Olusegun Agagu Foundation (OAF) was created to uphold his illustrious legacy. Our foundation focuses on various sectors, including Academia, Geology, Petroleum Engineering, Energy, Politics/Good Governance, Culture and Arts (with a special love for Highlife Music), Service, and Aviation Trauma. Through our initiatives, we strive to support and empower individuals to achieve their dreams and positively impact society.

