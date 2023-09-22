The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO unveiled in Nigeria

World-renowned Scotch whisky brand, The Macallan, unveiled its Sherry Oak 25 and 30 Years Old whiskies to an exclusive group of enthusiasts in Lagos on September 8.

Held at the Mantra Restaurant and Lounge in Victoria Island, 30 elite guests from Nigeria’s entertainment and business industries enjoyed a unique glimpse into the inspiration behind the Sherry Oak 25 YO & 30 YO whiskies and their rich historical connection.

Matured for decades in distinctive sherry-seasoned casks from Spain, the ultra-premium expressions exemplify The Macallan's legacy in crafting exceptional single malts. The oak casks have played a pivotal role in elevating the quality, imparting natural colours, and enhancing the distinctive aromas and flavours of the whiskies.

The 25 YO boasting a rich mahogany colour and complex flavours of raisin, dried orange, black cherries and rich oak, delivers a taste of chocolate with crystallised ginger and toasted almonds on the palate.

The Sherry Oak 30 YO, the range's oldest expression, offers a palate-enveloping experience with its naturally dark hue and flavour notes of honeyed figs, chocolate orange and a subtle hint of cinnamon.

Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi, said, "The Macallan has consistently been a pioneer in the world of whisky and the unveiling of the Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old further showcases our dedication to crafting incomparable single malts."

The whisky-tasting event underscored The Macallan's commitment to offering Nigerian enthusiasts an exclusive taste and experience of its renowned whisky tradition. Both expressions, at the core of The Macallan's exceptional whisky portfolio, reaffirmed the brand's status as the sought-after choice for connoisseurs worldwide.

The Macallan Brand Brand Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh, said, "The Macallan has once again proven its commitment to providing connoisseurs with only the finest whisky with the unveiling of the Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old expressions.”

Established in 1824, The Macallan is reputable for its unwavering quest for perfection in whisky distillery and has earned global acclaim for its distinctive oak casks.

