The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO unveiled in Nigeria

#FeaturebyTheMacallan

Creative Designer, ATAFO, Mai Atafo
Creative Designer, ATAFO, Mai Atafo

Held at the Mantra Restaurant and Lounge in Victoria Island, 30 elite guests from Nigeria’s entertainment and business industries enjoyed a unique glimpse into the inspiration behind the Sherry Oak 25 YO & 30 YO whiskies and their rich historical connection.

Seyitan Atigarin took the centre stage in green
Seyitan Atigarin took the centre stage in green
Ex-BBNaija Star, Nelson Enwerem
Ex-BBNaija Star, Nelson Enwerem
Bolanle Olukanni applauds vocal powerhouse, Waje, after a remarkable performance
Bolanle Olukanni applauds vocal powerhouse, Waje, after a remarkable performance

Matured for decades in distinctive sherry-seasoned casks from Spain, the ultra-premium expressions exemplify The Macallan's legacy in crafting exceptional single malts. The oak casks have played a pivotal role in elevating the quality, imparting natural colours, and enhancing the distinctive aromas and flavours of the whiskies.

The 25 YO boasting a rich mahogany colour and complex flavours of raisin, dried orange, black cherries and rich oak, delivers a taste of chocolate with crystallised ginger and toasted almonds on the palate.

Founder, Awari App, Tannaz Bahnam
Founder, Awari App, Tannaz Bahnam
Waje dazzling guests at the exclusive unveiling
Waje dazzling guests at the exclusive unveiling

The Sherry Oak 30 YO, the range's oldest expression, offers a palate-enveloping experience with its naturally dark hue and flavour notes of honeyed figs, chocolate orange and a subtle hint of cinnamon.

Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi, said, "The Macallan has consistently been a pioneer in the world of whisky and the unveiling of the Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old further showcases our dedication to crafting incomparable single malts."

The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh
The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh
Media Personality, Moet Abebe
Media Personality, Moet Abebe
The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun
The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun

The whisky-tasting event underscored The Macallan's commitment to offering Nigerian enthusiasts an exclusive taste and experience of its renowned whisky tradition. Both expressions, at the core of The Macallan's exceptional whisky portfolio, reaffirmed the brand's status as the sought-after choice for connoisseurs worldwide.

Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo
Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo
Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi
Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi
In good company, with ultra-premium whisky!
In good company, with ultra-premium whisky!
The Macallan Brand Brand Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh, said, "The Macallan has once again proven its commitment to providing connoisseurs with only the finest whisky with the unveiling of the Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old expressions.”

The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun; Trade Marketing Manager - Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi
The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun; Trade Marketing Manager - Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi
Three queens, one frame!
Three queens, one frame!
Prince Nelson sharing the stage with singer Waje
Prince Nelson sharing the stage with singer Waje

Established in 1824, The Macallan is reputable for its unwavering quest for perfection in whisky distillery and has earned global acclaim for its distinctive oak casks.

Gentlemen cheer to good times and great company
Gentlemen cheer to good times and great company
Smiles, styles and sensory experiences courtesy of The Macallan
Smiles, styles and sensory experiences courtesy of The Macallan

