The Macallan exclusively launches Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Manager, Play Network, Tosin Okekumata.
Manager, Play Network, Tosin Okekumata.

Held at the upscale Tar Tar Restaurant in Abuja, the grand event showcased The Macallan’s heritage in craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to delivering the ultimate sensorial experience for whisky enthusiasts.

Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations, MultiChoice Nigeria, Shumani Gereda
Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations, MultiChoice Nigeria, Shumani Gereda
The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun
The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun

The Double Cask 30 Years Old is a testament to The Macallan's devotion to the art of whisky distillery. Matured for three decades, the exceptional spirit combines the finest handpicked sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, resulting in a complex character that narrates the perfect harmony of the two distinct worlds.

The distinguished guests, which included Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Founder Africana Couture Nigeria, Charles Oronsaye; Edoro Abebe, Group CEO, The Vanilla Group; CEO, Zod International, Samer Zod and more, were taken on an immersive journey of the whisky brand.

Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi.
Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi.
The Macallan Double Cask 30 YO exhibits a rich depth of flavour and a complex character.
The Macallan Double Cask 30 YO exhibits a rich depth of flavour and a complex character.
Exhibiting a natural golden acorn hue, the Double Cask 30 YO offers a unique combination of fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, and red apple aroma, while delivering a rich and smooth melody of cinnamon, ginger, and Madagascan vanilla on the palate. As guests sipped the single malt whisky, they were enveloped in the lush forests of Europe and America where these fruits were harvested.

“The Macallan Double Cask 30 Years Old is a truly exceptional whisky that is sure to delight even the most discerning palate,” said the Brand Manager of Edrington Portfolio in Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi. “The expert blending of the finest sherry-seasoned oak casks from Europe and America has created a whisky with a complex and balanced flavour profile that is simply unmatched. We are delighted to launch this exceptional whisky in Nigeria, and we are confident that it will become an instant favourite among all whisky lovers in the country.”

L-R: Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; CEO, Zod, Samer Zod and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi
L-R: Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; CEO, Zod, Samer Zod and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi
L-R: Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Charles Oronsaye, Founder Africana Couture Nigeria; Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi.
L-R: Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Charles Oronsaye, Founder Africana Couture Nigeria; Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi.
Gentlemen cheer to good times and great company.
Gentlemen cheer to good times and great company.
The Macallan distinguishes its Double Cask range with extraordinary oak casks. These casks are the primary influencers in the quality, natural hue, and distinctive aromas and flavours that define the brand's premium single malt whiskies.

The Double Cask 30 Years Old’s breathtaking allure was masterfully delivered through The Macallan’s collaboration with renowned American artist and photographer, Erik Madigan Heck. The exquisite showcase of the premium whisky’s signature profiles reflected The Macallan’s reverence for nature, boundless creativity and craftsmanship, and commitment to upholding its legacy.

The Macallan Brand Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun, said, "The Macallan has once again proven its commitment to providing connoisseurs with only the finest whisky with the unveiling of the Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old expressions.”

L-R: Chief Operating Officer, Kohath Investment Group, Thomas Eloramo; Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun; and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi.
L-R: Chief Operating Officer, Kohath Investment Group, Thomas Eloramo; Trade Marketing Manager - The Edrington Portfolio (NBC), Tsolaye Everett-Eleoramo; The Macallan Brand Ambassador, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun; and Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi.
A toast to friendship, flavour, and fine whisky.
A toast to friendship, flavour, and fine whisky.
With the grand launch of its Double Cask 30 Years Old, the number of The Macallan's ultra-premium whiskies that have been introduced to Nigeria’s whisky market has significantly increased in the past three months.

The list includes the M Collection, Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica, and Sherry Oak 25 and 30 Years Old.

