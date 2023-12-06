ADVERTISEMENT
The complete Detty December checklist for all recovering IJGBs

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

What to know before heading out this season.

Guests at a private Detty December event.
Guests at a private Detty December event.

Already, the streets of Lagos and social media timelines have begun to get crowded with posts from I Just Got Backs (IJGBs), excitedly announcing their arrivals with clips in Ubers, AirBnB, snapshots of the events they will attend, and locations they will be dropping by.

But Detty December can become very quickly a nightmare if one doesn't prepare for the ruff and tumble that is default living the Lagos. That's why a complete guide to getting Detty December before the festivities start properly is in order at this time.

See below the complete checklist for a fun day and night out during this holiday season.

It's still the early days of the Detty December season and finding a ride on e-hailing platforms has already become a hassle, no thanks to the rise in demand. If you’re lucky enough, you might still find a ride. But only after you’ve spent hours waiting. That's why car rental services are a better option for anyone looking for maximum fun this season. Brands like Auto Girl have week-long and month-long options for customers.

It goes without saying that your phone needs to be charged to document the activities for friends and family and social media. Don't be the person looking for a charging brick at a crowded event. For this reason, a power bank will be in order.

Prepare for empty ATMs. Since the cash crunch in January, ATMs have not fully recovered to become to go-to option for people looking for cash. Plus transfers might disappoint, be delayed or the app just stop working. It's why this might be the perfect time to be friends with a PoS agent.

Now that you are prepared for Detty December, the final check is to know the events that are actually happening. This is where the Pulse on Instagram and Twitter pages come in. Follow for all the latest events, especially the ones with celebrity spotting.

