The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHeineken: Great to hear that you’re excited! Heineken, known for creating unforgettable football experiences, has prepared a remarkable roaster of thrilling side attractions for the evening.

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos
The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

Recommended articles

The night promises to be filled with electrifying energy, roaring cheers, and a sense of togetherness like no other as you watch the titans of European football, Manchester City and Inter Milan, battle it out with a star-studded lineup. Don’t miss out on this epic showdown.

Great to hear that you’re excited! Heineken, known for creating unforgettable football experiences, has prepared a remarkable roaster of thrilling side attractions for the evening. From interactive challenges that will push your skills to the limit, to photo booths that will capture fans memorable moments, there will be no shortage of entertainment to keep your adrenaline pumping during breaks in the game.

And that’s not all! Expect mesmerising performances from Afro-fusion stars — Omah Lay, Fave, Bayanni, Minz, DJs Titanium and Anonymous and energetic hypeman, Toby Shang during the event. Are you ready to have an amazing time?

ADVERTISEMENT

But remember, whether you bleed blue for Manchester City, or your heart beats for Inter Milan, or you are seeking an exhilarating evening filled with football and camaraderie, this UCL viewing experience is not just about the game, it's about forging connections with fellow football fans, making lifelong friends, and revelling in the shared passion for the beautiful game with Heineken in hand.

Mark your calendars because, on the big day, the doors swing open at 6 pm, giving you ample time to soak in the electric pre-match excitement and secure your spot for this historic encounter.

Make sure you don't miss out on this opportunity. Follow and engage with @heinekenng across all social media platforms to book your place in this footballing paradise. Heineken promises an evening of football and entertainment all in one unforgettable night!

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByHeineken

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

The best meals to eat at every age

The best meals to eat at every age

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 Places to go paintballing in Lagos

5 Places to go paintballing in Lagos

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the environment announced

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the environment announced

The soft launch: How to announce your new relationship on social media

The soft launch: How to announce your new relationship on social media

Milk gives you vitamins and maybe, vouchers

Milk gives you vitamins and maybe, vouchers

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the environment announced

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the environment announced