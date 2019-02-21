Organizers have announced a major twist to this edition which will hold on February 28, 2019 at the FreeMe Space. This edition will be completely FREE!

All guests would have to do, is to register for free on the Nairabox app or website.

The Basement Gig Line-up

Incredibly talented acts such as Oxlade, Tems, Tolani, Haekins, Damilare and Starboy’s Terri join the coveted list of The Basement Gig performers.

The event will be hosted by media personalities, Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks. Timaya's official DJ, DJ Jizzi joins DJ Six7even as official DJs for the event.

The Basement Gig being the ultimate platform for emerging acts to showcase their talent has hosted 23 editions and over 100 musicians, since its inception.

This event is supported by Zebra Stripes Networks and MTV Base