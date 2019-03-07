Biggest platform for young and emerging artistes in Nigeria, The Basement Gig hosts Lagos with its 1st edition in the year 2019.

The event held at The FreeMe space on Thursday, February 28 with lots of guest in attendance.

The first edition of the year was headlined by new school acts- Tems, Damilare, Tolani, Haekins, Terri and Oxlade.

In attendance were industry executives and celebrities such as M.I Abaga, Ycee, Ehiz, Shaydee, Jimmie, Bizzle Osikoya, Grace Ladoja, Tomi Thomas and many more.

Hosted by Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks, the event also had surprise performances from some of our favorite hip hop acts Ladipoe and Hotyce with Dj Six7even, Dj Xquisite and Guest DJ Enimoney on the turntables.

Photos by Quedy & BadmanTej