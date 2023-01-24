TEXA has reset the African event industry once again

Since the global downturn, TEXA resumed activities post-covid in 2023 by hosting delegates from across Africa to an excellently planned and well-executed conference, themed RESET. This year’s theme was geared at encouraging and guiding the various stakeholders on growth pathways, profitability, and accessing new markets in the industry during a recession.

The 3-day TEXA 2023 event kicked off with an exciting opening cocktail at the beautiful Mera Mera Beach house. Delegates witnessed a rush of excitement with the various cultural displays and presentations, Afrocentric fashion, great music, and networking. The opening night set the tone for the conference as it allowed participants from Ivory Coast, Gabon, Zambia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Senegal, Togo, Zimbabwe, Ghana, South Africa, the UK, and Nigeria, to interact in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Highlights from the panel sessions and speeches were the emphases for originality, authenticity, excellence, and collaboration in the coming years, which are significant keys to success in the event space.

The convener, Funke Bucknor Obruthe said, “This is more than just a conference. I travel around the world for many conferences yet no conferences are available for us as Africans in Africa. This vision will not stop and we hope that through it, all creatives in the event industry gain access and knowledge to enhance and build their dreams”.

We are definite that TEXA 2023 which was held from January 17-19, 2023 at the Landmark Event centre, Lagos, Nigeria was the right way to kick start the year. We congratulate all attendees, partners, sponsors, and organizers of this astute event and we wish them the very best as they progress.

