Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

Nigerians have so much to look forward to this festive season as some of their favorite musical artistes, Ladipoe, Teni, Wurld and others gear up to deliver mind blowing entertainment to them at the FUZE Festival, a one-day festival organised by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
This free attendance festival promises 10 hours of food and drinks, fun and games, music and art, fashion and tech and good old souk style bargain shopping experience. All you have to do is register for free on the Stanbic IBTC Events App using https://onelink.to/qe3mpb.
Date: Wednesday, 21 December 2022.
Time: 10am - 7pm.
Venue: Livespot Entertainment Centre, 4 Oba Elegushi Road, Close to Nike Art Gallery, Lekki.
The FUZE Festival is coming after the successful completion of a pilot season of FUZE talent show which provides a platform for bright youngsters interested in music, dance, fashion, and technology. Winners of the talent show will be introduced for their maiden performance on the big festival stage. They will get industry recognition, access to mentorship and seed funding to support their creative careers and enterprise.
The FUZE festival promises to be exciting, with activities to make the holiday season memorable for every member of your family. It will be lit! Don't miss it! You are invited! Tell your friends!
