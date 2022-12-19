ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFUZEFestival

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival
Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

Nigerians have so much to look forward to this festive season as some of their favorite musical artistes, Ladipoe, Teni, Wurld and others gear up to deliver mind blowing entertainment to them at the FUZE Festival, a one-day festival organised by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This free attendance festival promises 10 hours of food and drinks, fun and games, music and art, fashion and tech and good old souk style bargain shopping experience. All you have to do is register for free on the Stanbic IBTC Events App using https://onelink.to/qe3mpb.

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival
Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival Pulse Nigeria

Date: Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

Time: 10am - 7pm.

Venue: Livespot Entertainment Centre, 4 Oba Elegushi Road, Close to Nike Art Gallery, Lekki.

The FUZE Festival is coming after the successful completion of a pilot season of FUZE talent show which provides a platform for bright youngsters interested in music, dance, fashion, and technology. Winners of the talent show will be introduced for their maiden performance on the big festival stage. They will get industry recognition, access to mentorship and seed funding to support their creative careers and enterprise.

The FUZE festival promises to be exciting, with activities to make the holiday season memorable for every member of your family. It will be lit! Don't miss it! You are invited! Tell your friends!

#IgniteYourFuze

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByFUZEFestival

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

WeCare: Health & Safety at Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022

WeCare: Health & Safety at Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022

Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

5 questions African parents will ask during the festive season

5 questions African parents will ask during the festive season

Best-dressed celebs at 'Ijakumo' movie premiere

Best-dressed celebs at 'Ijakumo' movie premiere

Top 10 fashionable male celebrities of 2022

Top 10 fashionable male celebrities of 2022

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of 2022

Nigerian Breweries brands brew a fun-filled December at Wonderland!

Nigerian Breweries brands brew a fun-filled December at Wonderland!

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change comes to a spectacular end!

Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change comes to a spectacular end!

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival | 11th - 18th December, 2022

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival | 11th - 18th December, 2022

DaBaby set to storm Lagos for an electrifying December concert

DaBaby set to storm Lagos for an electrifying December concert

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge this weekend

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge this weekend