The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySupaKomando

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

Recommended articles

The opening gala/cultural night was energised by Supa Komando as brand ambassador, Do2tun, the Energy Gad, and The Karkarkey dancers gave an electrifying performance.

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria

A new energy level was unlocked at the official AMVCA after-party with a first time never-before-seen performance by The Energy Gad and the Lightenings, and it was sustained by Afro-EDM duo Maze x Mxtreme and brand ambassadors Cross and Saskay.

ADVERTISEMENT
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

To further ignite the crowd at the after-party, Supa Komando premiered a blockbuster trailer video, titled The Jump Off, which will be coming soon to your screens!

Supa Komando brought all the energy to the AMVCAs and gave guests an experience of a lifetime!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs! Pulse Nigeria

Follow @supakomando on all social platforms to stay informed on the official premiere of The Jump Off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureBySupaKomando

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Exciting and educative ALX’S ‘Karibu’ welcome session holds in Lagos

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists