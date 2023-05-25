SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!
The opening gala/cultural night was energised by Supa Komando as brand ambassador, Do2tun, the Energy Gad, and The Karkarkey dancers gave an electrifying performance.
A new energy level was unlocked at the official AMVCA after-party with a first time never-before-seen performance by The Energy Gad and the Lightenings, and it was sustained by Afro-EDM duo Maze x Mxtreme and brand ambassadors Cross and Saskay.
To further ignite the crowd at the after-party, Supa Komando premiered a blockbuster trailer video, titled The Jump Off, which will be coming soon to your screens!
Supa Komando brought all the energy to the AMVCAs and gave guests an experience of a lifetime!
