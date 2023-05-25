SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

The opening gala/cultural night was energised by Supa Komando as brand ambassador, Do2tun, the Energy Gad, and The Karkarkey dancers gave an electrifying performance.

A new energy level was unlocked at the official AMVCA after-party with a first time never-before-seen performance by The Energy Gad and the Lightenings, and it was sustained by Afro-EDM duo Maze x Mxtreme and brand ambassadors Cross and Saskay.

To further ignite the crowd at the after-party, Supa Komando premiered a blockbuster trailer video, titled The Jump Off , which will be coming soon to your screens!

Supa Komando brought all the energy to the AMVCAs and gave guests an experience of a lifetime!

Follow @supakomando on all social platforms to stay informed on the official premiere of The Jump Off.

