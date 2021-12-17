RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Stacked December officially begins with Big Wiz, Patoranking, Burna Boy set to perform live in Lagos

Authors:

Pulse Mix

You definitely don't want to miss this year's Stacked December concert!

Wizkid and Burna Boy
Wizkid and Burna Boy

Nigeria's leading music legends, Big Wiz, Patoranking, and Burna Boy have announced that they will be ending 2021 on a high note by performing live in Lagos at the 2021 Stacked December concert.

Recommended articles

The trio will each be headlining their own concerts during the lineup of concerts happening as part of Stacked December this year.

Patoranking's Big Name concert will be opening the show on the 26th of December 2021 at the Eko Convention Center.

The reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter took to his Instagram page to announce the big event by showcasing snippets of what fans should anticipate at the concert.

Patoranking Big Name Concert
Patoranking Big Name Concert Pulse Nigeria

The snippets include songs like "Girlie o" and "Alubarika" which launched him into international prominence.

The Big Name concert itself was inspired by his hit song titled "Celebrate me" which was released earlier this year.

The singer officially announced the concert on his Instagram page when he wrote, " Dec 26th, I will tell you what happened in Abule, go get your tickets now."

Afrobeat giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy will be up next for The Live Experience Burna concert.

Burna Boy - Live Experience
Burna Boy - Live Experience Pulse Nigeria

Just returning from his round-the-world tour across Dublin, Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, amongst others, Burna has pledged to give Nigerians a thrilling experience.

The Grammy award winner will be putting up a show-stopping performance at Lagos Eko Convention center, just after Patoranking on the 27th of December, 2021.

In Burna Boy's words, "Nigeria, I didn't forget you".

Bringing the event to an exhilarating climax, is none other than the Starboy himself! Just like Burna Boy, Big Wiz will be flying in from his Made in Lagos world tour to give Nigerians a treat at the Landmark Beach on December 30th.

As you know, the Starboy doesn't come to play. After selling out at London's O2 arena thrice, early bird tickets for Big Wiz Vibes on the Beach concert are already sold out!

Wizkid - Vibes On The Beach
Wizkid - Vibes On The Beach Pulse Nigeria

You definitely don't want to miss this year's Stacked December concert!

Tickets for the concert are available on the Abeg platform. For more information on what went down at Abule, and the dettiest December of all time, visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets.

All concerts are 100% COVID-19 compliant.

Stacked December is organised by Toro Entertainment Company (TEC).

#FeaturebyTEC

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Big Wiz to round up 2021 with live performance at Vibes on the Beach concert

Big Wiz to round up 2021 with live performance at Vibes on the Beach concert

Stacked December officially begins with Big Wiz, Patoranking, Burna Boy set to perform live in Lagos

Stacked December officially begins with Big Wiz, Patoranking, Burna Boy set to perform live in Lagos

The Live Experience: Burna Boy prepares for the Giant of all concerts on December 27

The Live Experience: Burna Boy prepares for the Giant of all concerts on December 27

Patoranking to perform live on Boxing Day in 'Big Name' concert

Patoranking to perform live on Boxing Day in 'Big Name' concert

The perfect Christmas drink for the festive period

The perfect Christmas drink for the festive period

How to make a fashion statement with your pearls

How to make a fashion statement with your pearls

Why you should opt for eyebrow gel application

Why you should opt for eyebrow gel application

Simple and stylish ways to style your crocs

Simple and stylish ways to style your crocs

Uromi: A brief walk into the history, culture and beliefs of the Esan people

Uromi: A brief walk into the history, culture and beliefs of the Esan people