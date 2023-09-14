ADVERTISEMENT
‘Seychelles in Lagos’: The Creme de la Creme will enjoy Calypso this Friday

Calypso is one of Nigeria’s indigenous liquor brands bringing Lagos’s finest together.
This is what to expect and more, at the Calypso exclusive beach party, happening at the Breeze Beach Club this Friday, September 15, 2023.

Calypso, one of Nigeria’s indigenous liquor brands, is bringing Lagos’s finest together. Expected at this event are celebrities, influencers, and artists, as well as the upper echelons of the business, tech, and corporate realms. It is without doubt that Calypso is looking to create the most talked about premium experience of the decade.

Calypso is looking to create the most talked about premium experience of the decade.
Known for their luxurious, lavish lifestyle and fashion, Calypso’s guests are expected to come with their beach-fashion game, as never seen before. From luxurious linen to the softest cotton, delicate mesh and intricately crocheted ensembles, we can’t wait to see who brings the best in beach fashion. Expect cute high-waisted shorts, stylish maxi and midi dresses, knit rompers, jumpsuits and two-pieces, crisp tees and rolled-up sleeves, raffias and tropical shorts, some chests glistening with sweat (maybe), lots of whites, neutral hues and bright colours!

Expected at this event are celebrities, influencers, and artists, as well as the upper echelons of the business, tech, and corporate realms.
Known for their luxurious, lavish lifestyle and fashion, Calypso’s guests are expected to come with their beach-fashion game, as never seen before.
The introduction of the Calypso Coconut Liqueur changed the model of relaxation completely. Introduced to switch up the fun, lovers of a good time can now enjoy their leisure moments whether they seek lonely escapes away from party scenes at home, host friends away from the beach, or join a beach get-away as the life of the party.

Calypso as a special tropical coconut-flavoured drink, has been exquisitely blended for fun lovers with good taste.
The introduction of the Calypso Coconut Liqueur changed the model of relaxation completely.
Especially crafted to provide a taste experience that hits differently, Calypso as a special tropical coconut-flavoured drink, has been exquisitely blended for fun lovers with good taste.

The sheer panache of this event mirrors the essence of the Calypso brand itself - Fun, a testament to the quality of the Calypso brand, and it’s evident that Calypso is intent on etching an indelible memory in the hearts and minds of its cherished patrons.

Calypso brand speaks fun, a testament to the quality of the Calypso brand, and it’s evident that Calypso is intent on etching an indelible memory in the hearts and minds of its cherished patrons.
It is without doubt that Calypso is looking to create the most talked about premium experience of the decade.
This beach soiree is more than a party; it’s a transcendent experience, an invitation to embark on a journey through the lush realms of luxury and tropical allure, right in the heart of Lagos.

---

