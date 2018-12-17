Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye, Zainab Balogun, Chidi Ajaere, Mark Angel, Nadine Ibrahim were among the winners at The Future Awards Africa 2018 held yesterday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
Youth advocate, Samson Itodo was however the biggest winner of the night as he carted away the coveted Young Person of the Year 2018 award for his work as leader of the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), a non-governmental organization calling for youth participation in governance.
Hosted by Bolanle Olukanni and Tobi Bakre, 20 winners emerged at this year’s event, with trailblazers selected across their communities in categories ranging from social activism, business, and entertainment.
The Future Awards Africa celebrates young, diverse and innovative young Africans between the ages of 18 and 31, who are making a difference through social good, social enterprise and creativity.
The Future Awards Africa 2018 is presented by The Future Project, Guaranty Trust Bank and H20h
See the full list of winners below:
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for comedy
Winner: Mark Angel
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Photography
Winner: Emmanuel Oyeleke
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Business
Winner: Chidi Ajaere
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for New Media
Winner John Obidi
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Acting
Winner Zainab Balogun
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Advocacy
Winner: Uche Kenneth Udekwe
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Agriculture
Winner: Ayodele Sipasi Olalekan
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for screen producer
Winner: Nadine Ibrahim
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for OAP TV
Winner: Olive Emodi
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 University of Sussex Prize for Education
Winner: Itodo Anthony
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for professional Service
Temi Marcella Awogboro
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Public service
Winner: Daniel Philemon Saradau
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Fashion
Winner: Tosin Ogundadegbe
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Journalism
Winner: Linus Unah
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Creativity
Winner: Ayobola Kekere Ekun
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Technology
Winner: Odunayo Oweniyi, Joshua Chibueze and Somotochukwu Ifezue (Piggy Bank)
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Tosyn Bucknor Prize for OAP Radio
Winner: Foluwake Folustorms Ogunkeye
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Music
Winner: Simisola ‘Simi’ Bolatito Ogunleye
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for sports
Winner Ahmed Musa
- The Future Awards Africa 2018 Young person of the year
Winner: Samson Itodo
About The Future Awards Africa
The Future Awards Africa has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes. It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.
It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship. This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa's growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.
Our projects include Aiki.ng, an employability portal presented with Microsoft; the Nigeria Symposium for Young & Emerging Leaders, #StartupsAfrica, Intern4Jobs, YMonitor.org presented with National Endowment for Democracy (NED), The Future Enterprise Support Scheme and The Future Awards Africa, described as 'The Nobel Prize for Young Africans'
About Red Media Africa
Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED.
It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines, and lead in their industries.
It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice and the International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.
It has been recognised with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.
