Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye, Zainab Balogun, Chidi Ajaere, Mark Angel, Nadine Ibrahim were among the winners at The Future Awards Africa 2018 held yesterday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Youth advocate, Samson Itodo was however the biggest winner of the night as he carted away the coveted Young Person of the Year 2018 award for his work as leader of the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), a non-governmental organization calling for youth participation in governance.

Hosted by Bolanle Olukanni and Tobi Bakre, 20 winners emerged at this year’s event, with trailblazers selected across their communities in categories ranging from social activism, business, and entertainment.

The Future Awards Africa celebrates young, diverse and innovative young Africans between the ages of 18 and 31, who are making a difference through social good, social enterprise and creativity.

The Future Awards Africa 2018 is presented by The Future Project, Guaranty Trust Bank and H20h

See the full list of winners below:

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for comedy

Winner: Mark Angel

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Photography

Winner: Emmanuel Oyeleke

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Business

Winner: Chidi Ajaere

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for New Media

Winner John Obidi

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Acting

Winner Zainab Balogun

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Advocacy

Winner: Uche Kenneth Udekwe

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Agriculture

Winner: Ayodele Sipasi Olalekan

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for screen producer

Winner: Nadine Ibrahim

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for OAP TV

Winner: Olive Emodi

The Future Awards Africa 2018 University of Sussex Prize for Education

Winner: Itodo Anthony

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for professional Service

Temi Marcella Awogboro

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Public service

Winner: Daniel Philemon Saradau

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Fashion

Winner: Tosin Ogundadegbe

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Journalism

Winner: Linus Unah

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Creativity

Winner: Ayobola Kekere Ekun

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Technology

Winner: Odunayo Oweniyi, Joshua Chibueze and Somotochukwu Ifezue (Piggy Bank)

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Tosyn Bucknor Prize for OAP Radio

Winner: Foluwake Folustorms Ogunkeye

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for Music

Winner: Simisola ‘Simi’ Bolatito Ogunleye

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Prize for sports

Winner Ahmed Musa

The Future Awards Africa 2018 Young person of the year

Winner: Samson Itodo

About The Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes. It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship. This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa's growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.

Our projects include Aiki.ng, an employability portal presented with Microsoft; the Nigeria Symposium for Young & Emerging Leaders, #StartupsAfrica, Intern4Jobs, YMonitor.org presented with National Endowment for Democracy (NED), The Future Enterprise Support Scheme and The Future Awards Africa, described as 'The Nobel Prize for Young Africans'

About Red Media Africa

Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED.

It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines, and lead in their industries.

It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice and the International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

It has been recognised with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.

This is a featured post