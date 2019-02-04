Salesruby Limited; a leading management consulting and training firm will host 1,000 sales and revenue leaders as well as over 25 trainers from across West Africa.

In a press statement recently released by the CEO Salesruby, Bunmi Jembola, it said “The Sales Leadership Conference will gather over 1,000 participants this April and offer a platform where chief executive officers, business owners, brand managers, sales, business development professionals as well as marketing executives converge to learn new and contemporary approach to driving sales and revenue results".

The maiden edition of the Sales Leadership Conference held at Virginrose Resorts, Victoria Island, Lagos in May, 2018 attracting about 3000 entrepreneurs, brand leaders, marketing and sales leaders from leading organizations in Nigeria including MTN, Renmoney, Axamansard, Peak Milk, Vanguard, Cordros Group etc.

According to a post-training survey of over 25% of last year’s attendees, there has been an incredible level of measured growth in career, capacity, confidence and overall sales, revenue and business results. Most of the attendees interviewed linked this visible growth to their attendance of the Sales Leadership Training in May of 2018.

This year’s event will span two days and it is packed with premium value contents. The schedule consists of 12 keynotes, 8 breakout sessions, 10 industry-specific sessions, and 4 digital sales sessions; all focused on helping participants drive incredible bottom-line figures in 2019.

Some of the speakers being expected at this year’s event include Bunmi Jembola, CEO sales ruby; Wale Adeyipo, CEO CWG PLC; Winston Nolan, CEO the Sales Machine (South Africa); Tope Dare, Executive Director, Infrastructure Business Division, Inlaks; Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, General Manager, Enterprise Marketing, MTN; Nene Obichie, Head of Sales & Marketing, Pay Attitude; Tolulope Tomori Adedeji,Marketing Director, ABinBev; Siddesh Sawant, GM Sales, Netcore Solutions; Tunji Oshiyoye; Chief Retail Sales & Marketing Officer, Allianz Insurance PLC; Femi Eguaikhide; COO, RT Briscoe PLC and over 15 others.

This two-days event is focused on how to drive revenue in multiple industries including, banking, FMCG, consulting, technology, education, agriculture, insurance, health and health management, other financial services, energy, oil & gas, other services, real estate, pharmaceuticals, network marketing etc.

By applying actionable and proven strategies on sales which will be offered by the 25+ faculty members who have an average of 20years in actual sales leadership generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for their organizations. It is expected that participants will be able to drive revenue in their organizations to all-time highs.

DATE: April 3 – 4, 2019

VENUE: Muson Center, 8/9 Marina Road Onikan, Lagos

Visit https://events.salesruby.com/ to register

For more information, send an e-mail to- jumoke.alimi@salesruby.com; cynthia.idinye@salesruby.com; Chris@salesruby.com or call: Chris: 08146586642; Jumoke: 07052196603; Cynthia: 08110114005.