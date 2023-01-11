ADVERTISEMENT
Play Buttons, music & good vibes - What you missed at Monkey Shoulder Press Play Concert

On Saturday, January 7th, blended malt scotch whisky giant, Monkey Shoulder ushered in the new year in grand style at its Made for Mixing Press Play Concert in collaboration with renowned VJ Adams.

The event which took place at the Wave Beach, Elegushi Lagos, had all the markings of an adult playground with its orange hues and backgrounds that perfectly described the brand’s motif of Playful Escapism.

In attendance were some of Nigeria’s top celebrities, nightlife enthusiasts, and whisky lovers who were treated to an exclusive lineup of fun activities including musical performances, a silent disco, DJ mixes, endless games, and life-size transformers.

The event was graced with the presence of an exclusive array of A-list celebrities, including Kate Henshaw, Buchi, Bimbo Ademoye, Broda Shaggi, Denrele Edun, Olumide Oworu, Kunle Remi, DJ Sose and Beverly Osu to mention a few.

Guests were thrilled to see rave-worthy live performances from Ric Hassani, Niniola, Chinko Tiger, and Spyro as well as amazing DJ sets from Crowd Kontroller, Shawn, and Djames. The event was every gamer’s dream as there were a ton of competitive video games available for guests to engage in; several lucky winners even got to go home with remarkable prizes. Delicious appetizers and special Monkey Shoulder cocktails were enjoyed by all.

If this installment of the Press Play concert is anything to go by, Monkey Shoulder has unquestionably laid the groundwork for an enjoyable and upbeat year.

Know Your Whiskey:

Monkey Shoulder has made a splash as the Scotch that stands out from the whisky crowd because of its eye-catching bottle, unusual name, and fun attitude. This premium Scotch is crafted from a variety of Speyside single malts blended together to produce an excellent flavor. It is a 100 percent blended malt whisky. Monkey Shoulder's dedication to the unusual is introducing great Scotch to a new generation. It is refreshingly approachable and perfectly suited for blending and should be enjoyed responsibly by people under the age of 18 years.

Keep checking @monkeyshoulderng for more thrilling news and adventures.

