OctaFX and KIR Foundation celebrate the completion of charitable educational project YES

This Ramadan, OctaFX and KIR Foundation launched a charitable initiative YES (Youth Employability Skills), intending to strengthen the information and communication technology ecosystem in the Niger Delta.

During the two months, KIR Foundation trained fifty unemployed or underemployed young people, aged eighteen to thirty-five, who didn’t finish school. Out of fifty students, nine had disabilities, which reflected the disability-inclusive nature of the project.

At the orientation ceremony, Dr Ezebunwo Nyeche, a representative from Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, told the trainees that the project’s ultimate success depended on their ability to take responsibility by maximising the opportunity to learn market-relevant skills. Those skills, he continued, will enable them to become employable or employers.

All trainees went through basic courses that included entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and soft skills training. Apart from that, they could choose from the following additional courses: web development, cybersecurity, graphic design (UI/UX), photography/cinematography, and data analytics.

In her graduation speech, Mrs Bitebo Gogo, Volunteer Executive Director and Chief Servant of KIR Foundation, told the trainees, ‘Our main purpose in Keeping It Real (KIR) Foundation is inspiring change through learning, because we believe that the three major factors for success in life are applied knowledge, opportunities, and network. When we acquire knowledge and apply it, it creates opportunities for us, and the people we know multiply our accessibility to opportunities.’

Mrs Bitebo Gogo continued by saying, ‘In the past two months, KIR Foundation, with sponsorship from OctaFX, has been preparing you for the future of work. Although we have prepared you with digital and soft skills, to be successful, you must have the right attitude towards opportunities, your interpersonal relationships and work by applying the knowledge that you have acquired.’

Rejoice Benson, a UI/UX Design trainee, described the project the following way: ‘I recently quit my job because I did not have the relevant tech skills. This opportunity came at the right time for me. I thank OctaFX because now I have the relevant skills to go back to work.’

Another trainee, Moses Opunsunju, who studied web development, commented on the project by saying, ‘I thank OctaFX for this opportunity because it has enabled me to acquire the skills that I need to develop a music website where individuals can download any song of their choice. Also, it has connected me to a competent instructor and a committed team that will enable me to develop the website.’

A day before the end of the YES project, Ambrose Ebuka, the OctaFX representative, held a workshop on investments directed at the trainees. During the workshop, he told them about various investment opportunities and gave practical advice on how to start investing in the financial markets.

Apart from the Youth Employability Skills Project, OctaFX and KIR Foundation joined efforts to launch another charitable initiative this year. The initiative, which has by now become a regular project, included setting up eight reading corners, each consisting of 150 books and a bookshelf, in the following states: Katsina, Kebbi, Osun, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Edo, Lagos, and Rivers.

Market-relevant skills are essential to obtaining jobs in the highly professional ICT sector. The hope of both OctaFX and KIR Foundation is that the YES project will help the trainees build careers in the sector and strengthen the Nigerian labour market. Quality education often brings about much-needed opportunities for development. That is why OctaFX is committed to the long-term support of charitable educational programs worldwide.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical and risk management tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award from World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review.

About Keeping It Real Foundation

Keeping It Real (KIR) Foundation was established and registered in Nigeria in 2010 as a non-governmental organisation. It exists to transform the lives of vulnerable children, youth, persons with disabilities, prison inmates, women and local communities through education, advocacy, capacity and sustainable development.

