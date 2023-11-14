ADVERTISEMENT
NBA Nigeria collaborates with Dennis Osadebe for 2nd edition of NBA Meets Art

The invite-only evening reception was curated to celebrate the game of basketball through the lens of Nigerian art and culture.

The centrepiece of the event was an inspiring installation titled, "Passing / Building / Victory," a collaboration between NBA Nigeria and Nigerian visual artist Dennis Osadebe, which explored the essence of teamwork on the basketball court and its parallel impact on community collaboration, in line with the NBA's global mission to connect people everywhere through basketball.

The installation, a true masterpiece, was open for public viewing at ART X Lagos 2023 from Nov 4-5.

In the company of a remarkable hostess, Eku Edewor, the event boasted an eclectic guest list that included basketball stakeholders and art culture enthusiasts, among them Tunde Folawiyo, Adia Sowho, Audu Maikori, Banky W, Wale Davies, Bizzle Osikoya, Tobi Bakare, Ozinna Anumudu, Leo DaSilva and Saskay.

NBA Africa VP and Country Head of Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu tipped the evening off with an opening address that emphasised the significance of collaborations in bridging the worlds of basketball and art, resonating on a global scale.

The highlight of the evening was a fireside chat between Abudu and Osadebe, an insightful conversation that shed light on the collaboration and its symbolism, which is focused on celebrating how basketball unites people from all walks of life. The entertainment was equally captivating, with a spoken word rendition by IBquake, dance performances by Ex BBN Housemate, Hermes and choreographer Jossie, a moving choir medley, and DJ Consequence ending the night on a high note.

To underscore the essence of the project, NBA Meets Art beautifully merged the worlds of basketball and art, showcasing the power of cross-industry collaboration and the NBA’s capacity to extend beyond the game.

To be a part of the NBA 23-24 Season, visit www.nba.com/id to sign up for NBA I.D., the league’s global membership program, giving you access to exclusive content and exciting offers.

