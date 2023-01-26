ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Dowells refreshes guests at the 2023 Humour Awards

On 15th January 2023, Mr. Dowells showed up as the official whisky drink at the 2nd edition of The Humour Awards which was hosted at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In the spirit of true friendship, Mr. Dowells joined brand ambassador and renowned comedian, Bovi Ugboma, in this unique celebration of thriving comedic acts and the growth of comedy as an integral part of the Nigerian entertainment industry. Throughout the evening of laughter, pomp and recognition, Mr. Dowells remained present to refresh guests with delicious and flavourful cocktails served from pop-up bars sprinkled around the venue.

Dorcas Mashingil, Brand manager Mr. Dowell’s had this to say after the event, “There is nothing like sharing a laugh with your friends. Tonight, Mr. Dowells, the spirit of true friendship, has come out in recognition of comedy as a platform that binds us together with our friends and fellow Nigerians. We celebrate amazing comedic acts from across the country, foremost of which is our very own guy, Bovi. Of course, no celebration is truly complete without your friends in your corner cheering you on. So here’s to more wins, more laughter and more true friendship moments with Mr. Dowells.”

18+. Enjoy Mr. Dowell’s responsibly.

