Mr. Dowells at Bovi's Naughty By Naughty Comedy Show - A throwback to moments of true friendship with good whisky

Dorcas Mahingil, Brand manager Mr. Dowell’s had this to say after the event “There’s truly no whisky like Mr. Dowell’s. If there’s one thing Mr. Dowell’s and comedy shows have in common, it’s the friendship factor. Most people don’t go for comedy shows alone, rather, they go with friends, family or loved ones who would ultimately make the experience a much better one, and at the heart of every true friendship moment, there’s always a Mr. Dowell’s, so I say cheers to celebrating more friendship moments and making more memories with those that we love”.