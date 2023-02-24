More than a drink: Honoring a hero with Seaman’s Schnapps at the heart of the Lisabi Festival

Seaman’s has been an integral part of celebrations like the Lisabi Festival for decades, and continues to honor the heroics of the warlord and the heritage of the Egba people at large.

Upholding Tradition and enabling communal blessings

As hundreds of Egba people and Lisabi faithfuls trooped into the sacred Lisabi forest to witness the annual occasion and traditional rites, the prominent ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, Alake of Egba Land, made prayers with Seaman’s Schnapps for the wellbeing of the land. Along with traditional prayers led by High Chief Bantu of Egba Land, Kehinde Shofenwa, Seaman’s supported the community elders throughout the libation rituals as a conveyor of blessings.

To further commemorate the occasion, a high powered delegation of the Seaman’s Schnapps team were present throughout the festival to pay visits to traditional rulers. The Seaman’s entourage used the opportunity to express their appreciation toward the unflinching support and acceptance received from the traditional rulers and the good people of Egba land. The Alake of Egba Land seized the moment to pray for the continued success of the company and the progress of the land using the original prayer drink, Seaman’s Schnapps.

