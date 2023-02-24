ADVERTISEMENT
More than a drink: Honoring a hero with Seaman’s Schnapps at the heart of the Lisabi Festival

Energy and excitement filled Lisabi Groove as the people of Egbaland gathered for the annual Lisabi Festival. The festival, a celebration of the legendary warrior and hero, Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, who fought against the oppression of the Oyo Empire in the 18th century, brings together the people of Egbaland and beyond to honor their cultural identity and tradition.

L-R – Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre, Gbagura of Agura, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, Alake of Egba Land and Oba Prof. Saka Adeola Matemilola, Olowu of Owu, with the Seaman’s Schnapps entourage standing behind during a courtesy visit to the palace during the Lisabi Festival in Abeokuta.
Honoring the Egba people and Lisabi’s bravery, Seaman’s Schnapps stood at the heart of the festival’s rituals and celebrations as a brand that has consistently played a vital role in keeping our values, traditions, and culture alive as a people and as a nation. Seaman’s also provides spiritual uplift for people by being an enabler of blessings and holds a cultural significance in celebration of our respective landmark accomplishments.

Seaman’s has been an integral part of celebrations like the Lisabi Festival for decades, and continues to honor the heroics of the warlord and the heritage of the Egba people at large.

Upholding Tradition and enabling communal blessings

As hundreds of Egba people and Lisabi faithfuls trooped into the sacred Lisabi forest to witness the annual occasion and traditional rites, the prominent ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, Alake of Egba Land, made prayers with Seaman’s Schnapps for the wellbeing of the land. Along with traditional prayers led by High Chief Bantu of Egba Land, Kehinde Shofenwa, Seaman’s supported the community elders throughout the libation rituals as a conveyor of blessings.

High Chief Bantu of Egbaland, Kehinde Shofenwa praying with Seaman’s alongside Prayed The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo Aremu Okunkenu IV (holding Microphone)
To further commemorate the occasion, a high powered delegation of the Seaman’s Schnapps team were present throughout the festival to pay visits to traditional rulers. The Seaman’s entourage used the opportunity to express their appreciation toward the unflinching support and acceptance received from the traditional rulers and the good people of Egba land. The Alake of Egba Land seized the moment to pray for the continued success of the company and the progress of the land using the original prayer drink, Seaman’s Schnapps.

Popularly known as the Original No. 1 Prayer Drink, Seaman’s Schnapps is distilled from a closely guarded recipe. It excels in taste and remains the most preferred and trusted schnapps. Seaman’s Schnapps is for the culturally inclined individual who appreciates traditions and heritage. It is preferred by ancestors as a conveyor of enduring blessings.

