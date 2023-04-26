1st-ever fusion of AI, light & sound as Monkey Shoulder presents MadeforMixing Press Play Concert

The renowned whisky brand held the first ever AI performance concert carefully curated to create a playful and fun atmosphere that had guests feeling like they were in a whole new world.

The star-studded lineup of performers did not disappoint, as D'banj, Fave, Young Jonn, Crayon, DJ Obi, DJ Baggio, Maze X Mxtreme, and a host of others brought the house down with their electrifying performances.

On Monday, April 24, the premium blended malt scotch whisky brand collaborated with renowned VJ Adams to create an immersive experience of playful escapism. From gamers to fire breathers to incredible performances from some of your favourites, Monkey Shoulder's Made for Mixing Press Play Concert was an unforgettable event!

From the vibrant decor bursting with warm orange tones to the lively backgrounds that perfectly captured the brand's adventurous spirit, everything was designed to make attendees let their hair down and enjoy the festivities.

The event was a grand celebration of entertainment, bringing together gaming enthusiasts and fun seekers from all across Lagos.

Undoubtedly, one of the standout moments from the event was the mesmerising fire show performance that left the audience spellbound. The highly skilled performers put on an impressive display, showcasing their mastery as they expertly manoeuvred hoops of fire with apparent ease.

The energy and excitement at the event were palpable as guests watched in awe, captivated by the dazzling display of acrobatics. The performers' precision and control were nothing short of remarkable, and the sheer spectacle of it all was truly breathtaking.

The energy was electric, and the atmosphere was alive and bursting with excitement as guests soaked in the event's vibrant and playful vibes.

Top celebrities, fun enthusiasts, and whisky lovers enjoyed a night of entertainment overlooking the sea at Sol by Box Mall, Oniru Lagos. The event featured exclusive musical performances, DJ mixes, fun and competitive games, pole dancers, fire-show performers, and lots more.

Some of the A-list influencers and celebrities who were in attendance included Alex Asogwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Liquorose, Kiekie, Praiz, amongst others.

The dance competition that took place during the event was truly remarkable. As the competition heated up, tension was heightened, with the audience eagerly rooting for their favourite dancers.

In the end, the winner was announced, and the crowd erupted in cheers as the lucky dancer, Ms Elizabeth, was awarded the sum of ₦‎250,000.

Another interesting highlight from the event, among other numerous activities that took place, was the fiercely competitive video games that captivated the attendees. The room was alive with energy as players battled it out, each determined to be crowned the ultimate winner. The stakes were high, with a range of amazing prizes up for grabs, including the top prize of a jaw-dropping ₦‎1 million!

It was a thrilling sight to see, as the deserving winner, Mr Ikenna, was announced, and the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. The event was truly an unforgettable experience, one that showcased the power of gaming to bring people together.

Monkey Shoulder's dedication to the unusual was evident throughout the event. The brand's eye-catching bottle, unusual name, and fun attitude make it stand out. This premium Scotch is a 100% blended malt whisky crafted from a variety of Speyside single malts blended together to produce an excellent flavour. It is refreshingly approachable and perfectly suited for mixing and should be enjoyed responsibly by people over the age of 18 years.

The Made for Mixing Press Play Concert was an absolute game-changer, leaving guests with lasting impressions from the event.

Follow @monkeyshoulderng for more news and adventures, and get ready to join the fun train by keeping an eye out for the next Monkey Shoulder #PressPlay event.

