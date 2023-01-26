Moët & Chandon honors the spectacular Atlantis The Royal with a tribute and limited edition champagne bottle

is designed to celebrate the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest icon

Moët & Chandon is pleased to present its Moët Impérial Atlantis The Royal champagne bottle, specially designed for Dubai’s most glittering party, the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal resort, which took place the past weekend. A tribute to Dubai’s newest ultra-luxury experiential destination, the unique bottle echoes the distinctive architecture of the city’s newest icon. Moët & Chandon is the official champagne chosen to toast the star-studded Grand Reveal of the Palm Island’s most spectacular new jewel. The 24-carat gold-encased bottle, a one-of-a-kind gift to the grandest of resorts from the French Maison.

The Saturday spectacular was the pinnacle of the resort’s Grand Reveal weekend, which in the Moët & Chandon lounge hosted an array of local and international celebrity guests, who dined on cuisine prepared in the kitchens of the world’s finest chefs, led by Nobu, Jose Andres and Heston Blumenthal. The weekend also featured the star-studded Grand Opening events of restaurants Nobu and Ling Ling. Adding a glamorous touch of savoir-fête to the line-up of Grand Reveal events, Moët & Chandon’s unprecedented tribute to Atlantis The Royal helped celebrate this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The bespoke Moët & Chandon Atlantis The Royal piece, a first of its kind, takes inspiration from the distinctive architecture of the ultra-luxury resort. A generously sized Nabuchodonosor, the 15-litre bottle is encased in a 24-carat gold-plated outer shell that echoes the spatial frame of the building. The shell is tin-embossed by trained craftspeople using ancient techniques applied to precious gold and silver metals. Crafted in three parts, the mirror-polished shell is set in black lacquer and gold plate. The bottle’s black tie is also tin-embossed, then lacquered and affixed with a signature red seal. Each individual piece forming the decoration, is plated in 24-carat gold, along with the engraved label and medallion on the back of the bottle. More than 500 hours have been dedicated to the conception and crafting of this exceptional piece.

Pulse Nigeria

“The Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal is a unique moment that Moët & Chandon is thrilled to celebrate with a spectacular precious gold bottle that showcases the best of French handcrafting and our Maison’s timeless winemaking know-how.” says CEO and President of Moët & Chandon Berta de Pablos Barbier.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this spectacular moment for Atlantis The Royal with our valued partner Moët & Chandon. Tonight, we toast to this iconic building with something no other luxury resort in Dubai can claim, our very own bespoke champagne.” shared Tim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai.

The Moët & Chandon Atlantis The Royal is filled with the House’s signature champagne, Moët Imperial, defined by a bright fruitiness, a seductive palate, and an elegant maturity.

Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, Atlantis The Royal is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, the resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that also breathe fire or dine from the largest a collection of celebrity chef restaurants h in the world.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët and elevated to international renown by his descendant, Jean-Rémy Moët, who dreamt of “sharing the effervescence of Champagne with the world.” From royal court to red carpet, Studio 54 to Grand Slams, Moët & Chandon has been bringing people together around thrilling, extraordinary moments. With the largest, most diverse vineyards in the region, the House offers a universal & versatile portfolio of champagnes for every occasion and palate. Easy to love, each creation in white and rosé – from the iconic Moët Impérial to the refined Grand Vintage Collection, from the refreshing Moët Ice Impérial to the gentle Nectar Impérial – dazzles and delights with a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas to capture the astonishing breadth of its terroir. Through Natura Nostra, Moët & Chandon’s long-term sustainability program, the House works to protect biodiversity in the region and, since 2009, Moët & Chandon also supports philanthropic initiatives through Toast for a Cause. For nearly three centuries, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.

ABOUT ATLANTIS THE ROYAL

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.

https://www.atlantistheroyal.com

---