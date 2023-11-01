ADVERTISEMENT
Mixologists, others enjoy delightful Smirnoff cocktails at LCW 2023

Enthusiasts, Mixologists, others enjoy delightful Smirnoff Cocktails at LCW 2023
Held at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in VI, Lagos on Thursday and Friday, 19 and 20 October 2023, the event celebrated Lagos' rich cocktail culture. The versatility of Smirnoff Vodka was showcased for all to see. Guests were served tasteful mixes of Smirnoff vodka-infused cocktails “Cosmo Capital”, “Eko For Show”, and “Smirnoff Passion Martini” amongst others.

Smirnoff’s partnership with Lagos Cocktail Week emphasizes Smirnoff’s commitment to the power of the collective. Its latest WE DO WE campaign is built on the belief that when we come together, we create magic.

The WE DO WE campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, bringing the collective spirit to life through a series of events and partnerships spanning music, lifestyle, and entertainment, embedding Smirnoff in the hearts and minds of our target audience whilst driving recruitment at scale.

Follow Smirnoff on all social media platforms @smirnoffng for more exciting updates about upcoming events and experiences. Drink Responsibly. 18+.

SMIRNOFF™ is the world's bestselling premium vodka that traces its heritage back to 19th-century Russia. As the most awarded vodka brand in the world, SMIRNOFF™ has always been known for its quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. The Smirnoff Trademark range in Nigeria consists of the Vodka with an ABV of 37.5% and the Ready To Serve (RTS), which is Smirnoff Ice with an ABV of 5.5%.

