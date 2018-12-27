With the likes of Styl Plus, Eldee, Olu Maintain, Seyi Sodimu, Paul Play Dairo and so many others taking the stage, the Grown & Sexy Concert put together by Goodlife Entertainment promises to be an amazing night of good music for all music lovers.

The incredibly big impact songs like Call My Name, Love Me Jeje, Yahoozee, Big Boy, Angel of My Life among many other songs by the various artistes that would perform on the night of the Grown & Sexy Concert cannot be waved off in the Nigerian music industry coupled with the excitement of watching MI Abaga and Brymo thrill the crowd as guest artistes of the night.

The Grown & Sexy Concert trumps the regular concert type as it brings together icons that set and have continued to set the pace for the Nigerian music together in one place the same night.

The Grown & Sexy dose of awesomeness will be brought to all music lovers on December 30, 2018 at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites.

There is no better way to round off the year than to experience the one of a kind musical experience that the Grown & Sexy Concert promises to deliver.

Ticket Prices

Tickets are available on amplifiedtickets.com and afritickets.com at N7,500 for Regular, N25,000 for VIP, N100,000 for VVIP, N1M for Silver table and N2M for Gold table.

For sponsorship, enquiries and table reservation, call 08061138333 or 08072000690.