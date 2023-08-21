Menstrual Health Advocate representing Kano State vies for Miss Universe Nigeria 2023

Well, there’s only one way to find out as Violet Ejiata, armed with the experience of not one, but three pageants, has been shortlisted as a finalist representing Kano state in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 pageant produced by Silverbird Group, which would offer the gateway to the final Miss Universe contest in El Salvador, a 72 year old pageant established one year after the Miss World.

A speaker of four languages, Violet concluded her secondary education as the Best Graduating Student at FGGC Potiskum where she was honoured to serve as the Social Prefect organizing the first ever Miss FGGC Potiskum contest, and then proceeded to study Law at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, where she pursued her aspirations of becoming an Attorney- a path she soon changed after bagging the coveted degree, to follow her philia for Media and Communications, thus landing her in Broadcast media where she’s an event compere, red carpet host and beauty content creator.

This helped land her a role in Africa Magic’s popular sitcom, My Flatmates and subsequently, Showmax-broadcast FLAWSOME series which was nominated in 5 categories for the 9th AMVCAs.

Let’s take a tour of her pageant profile prior to MUN 2023;

Violet debuted in pageantry in 2017, with the Miss Campus Osun pageant, a pageant designed for tertiary institution students in Osun state, Nigeria. A dedicated Law student at the time, she was shortlisted to represent her school, Obafemi Awolowo University at the state capital, Osogbo in November of 2017 where she gloriously won with landslide judges votes.

After a successful reign that saw her advance to emerge Osun state ambassador for Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018, she would later participate in the maiden edition of the Miss Africa Golden pageant. The international contest which held in Lagos, Nigeria in November 2018 produced Violet as winner and this earned her the bragging rights of the first Face of the makeup brand, Flawless cosmetics.

Backed with this winning streak, Violet proceeded to Imo State to participate in her most recent pageant in February 2020, Face of GirlPreneur beauty pageant which is powered by the international biotechnology company, Longrich. In March of 2020, after an intense competition and a glamorous finale held at the state capital, Owerri, Violet Ejiata who represented her state of residence, Lagos state, was pronounced winner. This win came with a car and an ambassadorial role for Longrich.

Violet proceeded to commence her period poverty intervention initiative later that year in rural communities in the crunch of the Covid-19 global pandemic. She has since distributed over 5,000 free sanitary products to women and girls while the project expands to accommodate state volunteers and coordinators.

In December of same year, she received the Nigerian Beauty Queens Hall of Fame Award in recognition of her outstanding devotion to the industry. The project was recognized by the Oyo State House of Assembly in 2021. Violet hopes to leverage the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to produce the first ever Menstrual Health Conference in Nigeria and to promote her advocacy on menstrual equity globally which focuses on period poverty intervention. Her efforts in promoting menstrual hygiene and health has earned her the Lumin8 Magazine Award for Health Influencer of the Year 2023.

Her iconic Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 entry video can be found on her social media @violetejiata on all social media platforms to view and follow the journey. Her video has been posted on @missuniverseng page on Instagram and TikTok. Feel free to engage and promote.

